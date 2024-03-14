Easter Day brunches to make your holiday celebration perfect for the whole family

As Easter Sunday approaches, the hunt is on for the perfect brunch or dinner spot to celebrate with family and friends.

Whether you’re looking for a classic brunch buffet with all the fixings or a family-friendly atmosphere with egg hunts and the Bunny himself, there’s something for everyone on this list. So gather your loved ones and prepare to celebrate the season with a delightful Easter meal at one of these local gems.

Easter this year falls on Sunday, March 31.

Hotel Baker, St. Charles

Hotel Baker Hotel Baker is a historic gem set along the Fox River in St. Charles. (Shaw Local News Network)

Easter Sunday Brunch will be served from 9 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. at the historic Hotel Baker in downtown St. Charles. The menu includes a custom omelette station, carving station, seafood station, traditional breakfast items like biscuits and gravy and French toast, lunch items like salads and chicken dishes, and a dessert station with Easter egg cakes, a chocolate fountain, cheesecakes, fruit pies and more. Prices are $88 for adults, $38 for children 4-12. Call 630-584-2100 to make a reservation. For more information, visit www.hotelbaker.com.

The Metalwood Grille, McHenry

The Metalwood Grille at the McHenry Country Club will host Easter brunch with staggered seatings beginning at 7 a.m., with the last one at 1:30 p.m. The menu includes a salad bar, charcuterie, seafood, omelette, skillet, carving and waffle stations, as well as other breakfast and lunch entrees, including pancakes, French toast, stuffed pork chops, Champagne chicken, shrimp scampi and much more. Bottomless mimosas will be available. Children can enjoy an egg hunt and photos with the Easter Bunny. Adults are $59, children 5-11 are $24, and 4 and younger are free. Coffee, tea, juice and soft drinks are included. Reservations are required. Visit metalwoodgrille.com/metalwood-events to reserve your seating.

The Lincoln Inn at Faranda’s, DeKalb

The Lincoln Inn at Faranda's is located at 302 Grove St. in DeKalb. (Katrina Milton)

The Lincoln Inn’s popular Easter Brunch Buffet will have seatings between 9:30 a.m. and 2:30 p.m. for brunch. The buffet includes an appetizer station with smoked salmon, charcuterie boards, soups, salads and breads; the breakfast buffet features all your favorites like scrambled eggs, biscuits and gravy and French toast; the lunch buffet has baked ham, baked cod and more; the carving station features prime rib; and the sweets table will have cheesecakes, assorted cakes and cookies and a gourmet chocolate fountain. Prices are $38.99 for adults and $27.99 for kids 4-12. Reservations are required. For more information, visit farandas.com or call 815-756-2345.

Lucille at Drury Lane, Oakbrook Terrace

Enjoy an elegant Easter brunch at Lucille, while the kids can join in on an egg hunt or get their photo taken with the Easter Bunny. It’s located at Drury Lane Theatre in Oakbrook Terrace, where the vast brunch menu includes unlimited visits to all of the stations, which encompass appetizers, made-to-order eggs, made-to-order crepes, doughnuts and waffles, carvings of turkey, ham, leg of lamb and more, soups and salads, and, of course, a dessert table filled with signature Lucille gelato, chocolate-dipped strawberries, cheesecakes and more. Adults are $100, children 5-12 are $40, and age 4 and younger are free. Prices include unlimited mimosas, Bellinis, Champagne, a bloody mary bar, coffee and tea. For more information or to make a reservation, visit lucillerestaurant.com.

Sorrento’s Restaurant, Maple Park

Sorrento’s Restaurant will feature its famous prime rib on the Easter menu, in addition to filet mignon, strip steak, fried shrimp, baked ham, roasted lamb, orange roughy and chicken Parmigiana. The children’s menu features spaghetti, fried shrimp, baked ham, chicken fingers and roast turkey. A longtime staple in western Kane County, the Italian steakhouse opened in 1974, and is located at 50W187 Route 64 in Maple Park. For more information, visit sorrentosranch.com or call 815-895-5466.

Starved Rock Lodge

Celebrate Easter Sunday at Starved Rock Lodge with its annual Easter buffet from 10:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. On the menu are traditional breakfast items like scrambled eggs and bacon, sausage, biscuits and gravy; an omelette station; a carving station with honey-glazed ham; a variety of salads; lunch items like fried chicken, grilled salmon, roast pork loin and more; and a dessert buffet with pies, cakes and additional treats. Adults are $42.95, and children 10 and younger are $21.95. Reservations and pre-payment are required. For more information, visit starvedrocklodge.com or call 815-220-7386.

Niche, Geneva

Niche Restaurant in Geneva is an exciting dining destination. (Geneva Chamber of Commerce )

Brunch will be served from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Niche, located at 14 S. Third St. The first course includes overnight oats, gulf shrimp ceviche and baby kale salad. Items included in the second course include steak and eggs, trout Benedict, Belgian waffles, wild mushroom omelette, Niche burger and more. Dessert is cheesecake, carrot cake or a dark chocolate brownie. Adults are $60, and kids 12 and younger are $30. For more information or to make a reservation, visit nichegeneva.com.

Juliet’s Tavern, Joliet

Juliet’s Tavern in downtown Joliet will host an Easter brunch buffet from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. The menu will feature French toast, frittatas, scrambled eggs, fresh fruit, muffins and prime rib. The full regular menu also will be available. Visit julietstavern.com or call 815-666-1244 to make a reservation.

Camp Aramoni, Tonica

Camp Aramoni, a boutique campground in Tonica, is hosting a special Easter brunch, in addition to their popular themed monthly Sunday brunches. The holiday menu features a shrimp cocktail station, quiche, lasagna, chicken-fried steak, warm blueberry cobbler, pies, cheesecakes and much more. Available seatings are at 9 and 10:15 a.m. or 12:45 and 2 p.m. bloody marys, mimosas and nonalcoholic drinks will be available for purchase. Adults are $28 per person, and children 10 and younger are $10. Reservations are required and can be made by calling 815-224-7333 or emailing info@camparamoni.com.

Hank’s Farm, Ottawa

Hank's Farm Restaurant, east of Ottawa, will offer an Easter Sunday Buffet.

Hank’s Farm is well known in the area for its fabulous brunch, and Easter will be no exception. The Easter Sunday Buffet, which will be served in both the main floor and upstairs areas, is from 9:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. The menu includes oysters on the half shell, cocktail shrimp, smoked salmon, salads and fruit, eggs Benedict, sliced roast turkey, glazed ham and much more, as well as a delicious dessert table. Adults are $32, children 5-10 are $16, and ages 2-4 are $3. Reservations are required. Call 815-433-2540 or visit hanksfarm.com for more information.

Hickory Hall, Crystal Lake

Hickory Hall, an event venue and banquet hall, will host an Easter brunch buffet with seatings between 10 a.m. and 3 p.m. The menu includes breakfast items like French toast, scrambled eggs, bacon, assorted pastries and an omelette station; lunch items include ham, turkey and roast sirloin carvings, salads, spinach ravioli, stuffed chicken lasagna, oysters, shrimp, mussels and a variety of cakes, cookies and other sweets. Adults are $49.99, seniors and veterans are $39.99, children are $25, and ages 7 and younger are free. Reservations are required and can be made at hickoryhall.square.site/brunch.

Wild Onion Pub, Lake Barrington

Wild Onion Pub will serve an Easter brunch buffet from 10:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. The menu includes breakfast items eggs Benedict Florentine, French toast, biscuits and gravy, an omelette station, a seafood bar, a salad station, a carving station with prime rib, leg of lamb and ham, as well as hot entrees like chicken, veggie lasagna, mac and cheese and more. Assorted desserts and pastries also will be available. Adults are $55, kids 6-12 are $25, 5 and younger are free. For more information or to make a reservation, call 847-381-7308 or visit onionbrewery.com/pub.

White Pines Lodge, Mt. Morris

White Pines will host a day-long Easter buffet from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., serving both breakfast and dinner. The breakfast menu includes fresh fruit, eggs, pancakes, buttermilk biscuits, French toast casserole and much more. The dinner menu includes salads, vegetable medley, potatoes, baked mac and cheese, roasted pork tenderloin, roast turkey, baked ham and other dishes. Breakfast is $29 for adults, and $12 for kids 12 and younger. Dinner is $39 for adults, and $15 for kids 4-12. Call 815-655-2400 for reservations.

HopScotch & Vine, Plainfield

HopScotch & Vine’s elegant Easter brunch features a made-to-order omelette station and build-your-own waffle station, along with brunch favorites like scrambled eggs, bacon, sausage, French toast casserole, Alfredo pasta, salad bar, shrimp cocktail display and a dessert table. Adults are $44.95, kids 10 and under are $19.95, and seatings after 2 p.m. are $39.95. Reservations are required. Call 815-230-5609 or visit hopscotchandvine.com.

Brandywine Restaurant and Banquets, Dixon

Brandywine is hosting Easter brunch from 10 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. The menu features a wide variety of breakfast and lunch items, including scrambled eggs, bacon, pancake station, ham, several salads, mostaccioli, baked chicken, cheesecakes and much more. Adults are $24.95, seniors are $22.95, children are $13.95, and ages 3 and younger are free. To make a reservation, call 815-677-9372 or visit brandywinedixon.com.

Two Brothers Roundhouse, Aurora

Two Brother Roundhouse’s Easter brunch is from 10:30 a.m. to 3 p.m., and features a smoked fish table, omelette station, pasta station, carving station, eggs Benedict, vegetarian options, desserts and a kids buffet. Adults are $49.95, kids 4-12 are $19, and 3 and younger are free. To make a reservation, call 630-264-2739 or visit twobrothersbrewing.com.