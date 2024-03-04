Taylor Swift tribute singer to perform at Starved Rock Lodge

“Are You Ready For It? A Taylor Experience” is coming to Starved Rock Lodge from 3 to 5:30 p.m. Sunday, April 14. (Photo provided by Starved Rock Lodge)

Get ready, Swifties! “Are You Ready For It? A Taylor Experience” is coming to Starved Rock Lodge from 3 to 5:30 p.m. Sunday, April 14.

According to Starved Rock Lodge, tribute singer Traci will captivate all ages with a live band show filled with Swift’s biggest hits.

Traci has been a professional singer for more than 10 years, and has opened for national touring artists and sung backing vocals for Felix Cavaliere of The Rascals. She is backed by an incredible band whose members have decades of music experience. Traci and her group will recreate hits from Swift’s iconic Eras Tour.

A meal is included with the $64 ticket price. To purchase tickets, visit starvedrocklodge.com.