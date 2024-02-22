The Local Scene: Oswego Hometown Expo, Beatles tribute band on tap this weekend in Kendall County

The Oswego Hometown Expo, organized by the Oswego Area Chamber of Commerce, will be held from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 24, at Oswego High School Fieldhouse. Businesses and community organizations will be there to promote their products and services. (Steven Buyansky)

Here are five things to do this weekend:

1. Oswego Hometown Expo: 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 24 at Oswego High School Fieldhouse, 4250 Route 71, Oswego. Admission to the event, organized by the Oswego Area Chamber of Commerce, is free. Businesses and community organizations will be there to promote their products and services. The Kiwanis Club of Oswego and the Oswego East Band Boosters will host an all-you-can-eat pancake breakfast from 8 a.m. to noon at Oswego High School. Takeout is available. As part of a collaboration between the Oswego Area Chamber of Commerce and the Fox Valley Academy of Music and Art, there will be an art show from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. during the expo. There also will be a shredding and electronics recycling event from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. in front of the fieldhouse. Three-ring binders or any other metal-like batteries, hard drives, cellphones, printers and such cannot be shredded. More information about the Oswego Hometown Expo is available at oswegobusiness.org.

2. Crystal Bowl Meditation: 6:45 to 7:45 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 22, at Little White School Museum, 72 Polk St., Oswego. Relax and restore in the cozy Little White School Museum at this special event. You will be surrounded by candlelight, while the soft sounds and vibrations of crystal bowls fill the room, balancing your chakras and mood. A guided meditation will be presented to ease stress and reset expectations. For ages 13 and older. Register at oswegolandparkdistrict.org.

3. Saw Wee Kee Winter Trail Run: 1 to 2:30 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 24, at Saw Wee Kee Park, 7350 Sundown Lane in Yorkville. Join the Oswegoland Park District in this new fun and challenging trail run series at the Saw Wee Kee Park. The soft path, with its twists and turns, ups and downs, is a great all-natural run whether the weather makes it a muddy mess or a fragrant wildflower-filled dash. Runners are bib-timed and sent in every few minutes. Register at oswegolandparkdistrict.org.

4. Beatles tribute band American English: 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 24, at Sandwich Opera House, 140 E. Railroad St. in Sandwich. American English takes listeners on a journey exploring The Beatles’ career. The show begins with their early years and takes listeners through their psychedelic era and more. All songs are performed completely live without any tapes or backing tracks. The late Sam Leach, original promoter of The Beatles, and author of “Birth of The Beatles,” said of American English, “They are without doubt the world’s premier Beatles tribute band. And a great bunch of lads … just like The Beatles were.” Tickets to the show are available at sandwichoperahouse.org.

5. Mike & Jess Music: 7 to 10 p.m. Friday, Feb. 23, at Roadhouse 71, 4571 Route 71 in Oswego. Mike & Jess Music is an acoustic duo that plays popular rock, pop, alternative, R&B, today’s hits and some country covers.

