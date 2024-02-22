The Local Scene: Laugh with ‘Cash Cab’ comedian Ben Bailey in Woodstock

Comedian Ben Bailey, best known for the hit series “Cash Cab,” comes to the Woodstock Opera House at 7 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 22, 2024. (Photo provided by Ben Bailey )

Here are five things to do this weekend:

Check out “Cash Cab” comedian: Comedian Ben Bailey, who is the face of the game show “Cash Cab,” will be in town for one night only at 7 p.m. Thursday at the Woodstock Opera House. Bailey’s comedy has graced the stages of dozens of comedy clubs and festivals and appeared on hit shows such as “The Tonight Show,” “The Oprah Winfrey Show” and “Who’s Still Standing.” Ticket prices range from $25 to $35. For more details and to buy tickets, visit woodstockoperahouse.com.

Break your cabin fever: The Algonquin/Lake in the Hills Chamber of Commerce is hosting the Cabin Fever Festival from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday at Jacobs High School in Algonquin. Live music, kids games and activities, food vendors and raffles will be available at the free event. The accompanying wellness, business and home expo will have 75 booths with local businesses, vendors and nonprofits offering products and services. Hoof Woof and & Meow Animal Rescue will have adoptable animals in attendance. Visit alchamber.com for information.

Friday art market: Enjoy a night of art, music and entertainment from 6 to 10 p.m. Friday at the Starline Factory in Harvard. The Fourth Fridays event features vendors selling art, home decor and unique gifts in the Starline Factory’s 20,000-square-foot space. Artists will demonstrate their work while Gebel Girls will give a live musical performance. Stanchion Pub will serve a buffet of food, including pizza. Admission is $10, and children ages 16 and younger are free when accompanied by an adult. For information, visit starlinefactory.com/4th-fridays.

Car seats and coffee: Have the Algonquin Police Department check your car seats while enjoying free coffee and doughnuts from 9 a.m. to noon Saturday at the Algonquin Police Department. The police department will check car seats for safety and proper installation and demonstrate how to properly install child safety seats at this free event. Algonquin police recommend that children be present to ensure the best fit of the car seat and harness. No registration is required, and you do not have to be an Algonquin resident to attend. For details, visit algonquin.org.

Glass Smith grand opening: Join the Glass Smith for its grand opening celebration at 1 p.m. Saturday at its new glassblowing pub in Richmond. The Glass Smith will have a ribbon-cutting ceremony followed by live glass-blowing demonstrations and giveaways. A charity raffle will have prizes for winners while supporting the Richmond Food Pantry and Purrfect Cat Rescue. Food will be available to buy from the El Taco Feliz food truck. For information, visit facebook.com/richmondglasssmith.

