The Local Scene: Luminaria walk, Honor Flight pancake breakfast in the Sauk Valley this weekend

1. Hike to the light of the moon: The Franklin Creek Conservation Association is hosting a moonlight luminaria walk from 6 to 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 24. The walk will be in the Franklin Creek State Natural Area starting at the Sunday Shelter. This will be a luminaria-lighted hike on the boardwalk from the shelter back to the Mill Spring. A full moon is scheduled that night, if weather permits. Hot chocolate will be served at the shelter after your hike. Dress comfortably for the weather, and have flashlights or headlamps to walk to cars. There is no cost to attend, but donations are appreciated. You do not need a reservation, but organizers would appreciate a heads-up so they know an approximate head count. Text 815-440-4035 to sign up or for more information.

2. Celebrate Black History Month: A Black History Month gala fundraiser will be from 6 to 11 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 24. Celebrating the rich heritage and achievements of the African American community, this event will take place at the Dixon Elks Lodge, 1279 Franklin Grove Road, Dixon. Get ready to immerse yourself in a night filled with live entertainment, games, inspiring stories and a vibrant atmosphere. Tickets are available at eventbrite.com.

3. Have pancakes for a cause: An Honor Flight fundraiser will be from 8 a.m. to noon Sunday, Feb. 25, at the Dixon Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 540, Franklin Grove Road, Dixon. The menu includes pancakes, sausage, eggs and a drink. The cost is a donation. Proceeds will be used to send local veterans to Washington, D.C., on the next Honor Flight trip scheduled for Oct. 29. Lee County’s committee is part of the Quad Cities Honor Flight.

4. Ponder the influence of artificial intelligence: The Whiteside Forum will host a book discussion at 2 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 25, in the Community Room of the Odell Public Library in Morrison. The discussion will focus on “I, Human: AI, Automation, and the Quest to Reclaim What Makes Us Unique” by Tomas Chamorro-Premuzik. The author will not be at the event. The Odell Public Library is located at 307 S. Madison St., and the event is free. All are welcome, including experts in the field and those who haven’t read the book. For information, contact Marc Adami at marcadami53@gmail.com or 815-718-5347, or visit the Whiteside Forum Facebook page.

5. Take in a fun movie: “Gnomeo and Juliet” (2011) will be shown at 3 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 24, at the Dixon Historic Theatre, 114 S. Galena Ave./Route 26. The plot: In Stratford-Upon-Avon, birthplace of William Shakespeare, Miss Capulet and Mr. Montague feud over whose garden is better. Garden gnomes that decorate each neighbor’s flowerbeds continue the rivalry when the humans aren’t looking, and gnomes from the Red Gardens don’t get along with those of the Blue Gardens. Then, Gnomeo (James McAvoy), a Blue, and Juliet (Emily Blunt), a Red, fall in love, leaving many obstacles to overcome. Visit dixontheatre.com for ticket information.

