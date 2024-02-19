Actor, comedian Paul Reiser to perform in Batavia

Actor, comedian, television writer, author and musician Paul Reiser will perform at the Batavia Fine Arts Centre at 7:30 p.m. Friday, March 8. (Photo provided by United Talent Agency. )

Actor, comedian, television writer, author and musician Paul Reiser will perform at the Batavia Fine Arts Centre at 7:30 p.m. Friday, March 8.

Reiser portrayed Paul Buchman in the multi award winning 90s sitcom “Mad About You” with actress Helen Hunt. He has appeared in many films, with notable roles in the Academy Award-winning “Whiplash,” “Diner,” “Aliens,” “Bye Bye Love,” “Beverly Hills Cop I/II” and many more, according to a news release.

In addition to “Mad About You,” Reiser stars in Hulu’s new critically acclaimed comedy series “Reboot,” where he plays Gordon, the original creator of an old sitcom being rebooted. He’s also appeared in Amazon Prime’s Emmy-nomiated series “The Boys,” and filmed “The Problem with People,” an original comedy film which Reiser wrote, produced, and stars in alongside Jane Levy and Colm Meaney.

Reiser recently starred in two hit shows for Netflix, “Stranger Things,” where he plays Dr. Sam Owens, a role created specifically for him, and Chuck Lorre’s “The Kominsky Method,” for which he received an Emmy nomination for Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series.

As an author, Reiser’s first book, “Couplehood” sold over two million copies and reached the number one spot on The New York Times bestsellers list. His subsequent books, “Babyhood” and “Familyhood,” were also best-sellers.

Reiser is a graduate of SUNY Binghamton’s music program and co-wrote the theme song for “Mad About You” and also released an album of original music with British singer-songwriter Julia Fordham called “Unusual Suspects.”

Over the course of his career, Reiser has received multiple Emmys, Golden Globes, American Comedy Awards and Screen Actors Guild nominations.

Ticket prices start at $53 and are available at bataviafineartscentre.org.