The Local Scene: ‘Flock to the Rock,’ spaghetti supper in the Sauk Valley

1. See some eagles: The fourth annual Flock to the Rock will be Saturday, Feb. 10. Head to the Lower Dam, 300 W. First St., Rock Falls, any time before 10 a.m. to view eagles soaring around the Rock River, and don’t forget cameras and binoculars. Then, visit the Rock Falls Community Center Building, 601 W. 10th St., Rock Falls, at 10 a.m., where there will be two educational speakers.

The first speaker will be from Northern Illinois Raptor Rehab & Education, who will give an hourlong presentation with the use of live birds of prey, as well as educational displays. The second speaker is Rudy Vallejo from the Kickapoo and Potawatomi tribes. He will do a presentation about how the bald eagle symbolizes the Native American culture and will do an eagle dance in which the audience can participate.

New this year, Robert Storm, an ice carver, will do live ice sculpting outside on the lawn of the Rock Falls Community Center. From 10 a.m. to about 2 p.m., there will be educational vendors, including the Illinois Conservation Police Wildlife Trailer. This event is free and welcomes all ages.

2. Learn about the Hopewell civilization: The Sterling Rock Falls Historical Society is hosting a presentation about the Hopewell civilization at 2 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 11, at 607 E. Third St., Sterling. Have you ever been to Sinnissippi Park in Sterling and wondered about the mounds? This free event features Dr. Wolf Koch and his studies about the Hopewell civilization in the Sauk Valley.

Koch and his wife, Linnea, have been studying accounts of Adena and Hopewell archeological research and have traveled to many mound builder sites in Ohio and Illinois. Koch is a Sterling resident and a consultant to the oil and petrochemical industry who has been a professor of chemical engineering. Linnea, a graphic designer and photographer, produced three interpretive panels for Sterling’s Sinnissippi Park in 2008, describing the history of the Hopewell civilization, the significance of the local mounds and settlements, local mining, manufacturing and trading of pipe stone products.

3. Dine at the Legion: American Legion Post 12, Dixon, will serve cabbage rolls, rye bread, salad and dessert from 5 to 7 p.m. Friday, Feb. 9. The cost is $12. Call 815-284-2003 to reserve your meal, which is available for dine-in at the post, 1120 W. First St., or for carryout.

4. Eat spaghetti and help a church: The United Methodist Church in Harmon will host a spaghetti supper from 4:30 to 6:30 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 8. The menu will include spaghetti, salad, desserts and drinks. A free-will offering will be accepted. Donations will fund new siding for the church. The church is located at 202 N. Grove St., Harmon.

5. Have fun with flowers: Join Carroll County Master Gardeners to learn how to preserve the beauty of flowers for a long time at 10 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 10, at the Mount Carroll Library. Discover which flowers are ideal for pressing and how to dry them. Create a bookmark using the dried petals in this class, and take home the knowledge of keeping the beauty of flowers alive every day. Call the library to register at 815-244-1751.