Nacho Burger launches in Geneva as Bien Trucha offshoot

The newly opened Nacho Burger is next door to its sister establishment, Bien Trucha, in downtown Geneva. (Renee Tomell - rtomell@shawmedia.com)

Geneva’s Bien Trucha, widely known for its innovatively elevated Mexican fare, now has a new sister eatery in its neighboring building – a fast-casual destination called Nacho Burger.

Nachos are available as entrees or in place of fries to accompany specialty burgers, a Sonoran hot dog and grilled cheese.

“It’s a simple menu with a lot of thought behind it – things we really curated in a way that represents our flavors [and] the Bien Trucha DNA,” said Julio Cano, chief business officer and partner in the family-owned Bien Trucha Group, responsible for a string of different high-concept restaurants in the western suburbs.

It’s a relaxed, laid-back space with QR-code technology so diners can order from their table if they prefer, Cano said, noting TVs have been included for the first time.

The beverages keep young diners in mind with three seasonal slushies, kicking off with lemon herb, horchata and apple cider. Adults can choose to spike them with tequila, mescal, gin and other spirits. Rotating craft beers also are offered.

Three burgers are featured: Clasica, Tropical and Mexa, the latter pairing the patty made of specially sourced ground beef with caramelized onions, jalapeño, pickles, Chihuahua cheese, avocado, chorizo and house salsa.

The Sonoran hot dog nestles a bacon-wrapped beef frank in a crusty baguette-like Mexican bolillo roll, with mayo, mustard, salsa cruda, crema, pico de gallo, onion and pinto beans.

A side order of the house nachos is served with the Sonoran hot dog at the newly opened Nacho Burger, next door to its sister establishment, Bien Trucha, in downtown Geneva. (Renee Tomell - rtomell@shawmedia.com)

“It’s messy but delicious,” Cano said, noting the restaurant’s salsa is not super spicy, and diners can up the heat level if they choose from an international array of bottled sauces along with other condiments.

Across all its restaurants, the intention is to use quality ingredients in tune with the seasons and to be creative with authentic Mexican flavors, Cano said, noting he finds a variety of rewards in the culinary world.

“One aspect is the creative side of creating through food, also [there’s] the hospitality side, having that constant contact with people on a daily basis,” he said. “You get feedback … sometimes constructive feedback. It’s always fun to be out there and have that interaction with people.”

The dual goal is to create really good food and drinks, along with an inviting, upbeat atmosphere.

“We’re always trying to give people not only the food, [but also] the ambiance … the music, a whole experience,” Cano said.

Nacho Burger at 416 W. State St. (Route 38) in Geneva is open from noon to 8 p.m. Sunday through Thursday (closed Mondays); and noon to 9 p.m. Friday and Saturday. Visit www.eatnachoburger.com.