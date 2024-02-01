The Local Scene: Groundhog Days come to Woodstock

In this file photo, Woodstock Willie dances with the polka music played by Die Musikmeisters as they entertain the crowd on Thursday, Feb, 2, 2023, during the annual Groundhog Day Prognostication on the Woodstock Square. (Gregory Shaver - gshaver@shawmedia.com/Gregory Shaver - gshaver@shawmedia.com)

Here are five things to do this weekend:

Groundhog Days: Celebrate all things Groundhog Day from Thursday through Sunday in Woodstock. Watch the movie “Groundhog Day” at Classic Cinemas, and go on walking tours that stop at all the iconic filming sites all weekend. Friday’s festivities start at 7 a.m. on the Woodstock Square to see if Woodstock Willie will see her shadow. Continue the celebrations into the evening with cocktails at Stage Left Cafe and a dance party at the Woodstock Moose Lodge. A bags tournament, pub crawl, bingo and story time with Jim May will take place Saturday. For details, visit woodstockgroundhog.org.

Plant seeds: Meet with seed-related vendors, swap seeds with attendees and learn about gardening at the Great Seed Event from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday at McHenry County College in Crystal Lake. Attendees can grab seeds of native plants, herbs and vegetables at this free event held by MCC and the University of Illinois Extension Master Gardeners. Demonstrations will show attendees how to save seeds, grow plants and more. Visit bit.ly/mccgreatseed for details.

Softball tournament: Get the team together for the Crystal Lake Park District Snowbird Softball Tournament from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday at Lippold Park. The tournament is a consolation division with single elimination, which guarantees each team to play at least two games. The 21-and-older event will have a beer truck on-site. For information, visit crystallakeparks.org.

Winter steak fry: Join the Crystal Lake Lions Club for the 24th annual Winter Steak Fry from 6 p.m. to midnight Saturday at the Crystal Lake Holiday Inn. The dinner includes a salad, baked potato and bread as well as steak, chicken or salmon that attendees grill themselves. After dinner, dancing and raffles will continue throughout the night. One lucky ticket holder will win a $500 cash prize. Tickets are $85 a person, which includes draft beer and dinner. Proceeds of the event go to the Crystal Lake Lions Club to fund its eyeglasses program. To buy tickets and for information, visit crystallakelions.org.

Tea time: Enjoy a Valentine’s Day tea party and dinner from 6 to 8 p.m. Saturday at the Colonel Palmer House in Crystal Lake. Enjoy a Victorian dinner with music, fine arts and the theoretical dynamics behind their influence at the event for those 12 and older. Tickets are $30 for residents and $39 for nonresidents. For details, visit crystallakeparks.org/special-events.

