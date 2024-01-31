Celebrate your female friendships at Galentine’s Day events

Wyckwood House in downtown Aurora will host a Galentine's Brunch from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 10. (Photo provided by Wyckwood House )

Valentine’s Day, of course, is for celebrating love and romance with your significant other, but Galentine’s Day is for celebrating the special friendships in your life.

Galentine’s Day is Feb. 13, but there are many events scheduled across northern Illinois over the next week where you can relax and have fun with your female friends and family.

Galentine’s Day Paint and Sip

6 to 8:30 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 7

Head out to Camp Aramoni in Tonica, where you and your friends will create your own masterpiece on a 16-by-20-inch canvas. Painting Parties by Lucy will teach you how to craft a Valentine’s Day gnome painting. Tickets cost $45 per person, and include charcuterie, a drink ticket and the materials needed for your painting. The full bar opens at 5 p.m. Reservations are required, and can be made at camparamoni.com. Camp Aramoni is located at 809 N. 2199th Road, Tonica.

Shop in the Name of Love Galentine’s Day Event

4 to 8 p.m. Friday, Feb. 9

Kea Roze Boutique and Petals by Peyton in La Salle will host this second annual event, which features late-night shopping, make-and-take, heart-shaped succulent gardens, photo ops for you and your girls, hair tinsel by Gianna, permanent jewelry by Forever + A Day and baked treats and drink specials from Blue Eyed Rascal Bakery. The event takes place at Kea Roze Boutique, 552 First St., La Salle.

Galentine’s Day Dance Party

6 to 7 p.m. Friday, Feb. 9

Before heading out for a Friday night with the girls, stop by the Sterling-Rock Falls YMCA for a special WERQ hip-hop class. The dance lighting will help set the perfect atmosphere for the fun-filled dance party, which also will feature fun raffle prizes and free babysitting. The cost is $5 for YMCA members, $10 for nonmembers. For more information, visit srfymca.org. The YMCA is at 2505 YMCA Way, Sterling.

Ultimate Girls’ Night Out – The Quarry Cable Park

5 to 11 p.m. Friday and Saturday, Feb. 9 and 10

The Quarry Cable Park will celebrate Galentine’s Day with two nights of fun. The events include mini-market vendors, a live DJ spinning tunes from female pop artists, cocktails, light bites and more. The kitchen is open from 5 to 9 p.m., while the bar will be open from 5 to 11 p.m. There is a $10 cover charge, and this event is for ages 21 and older. The Quarry Cable Park is located at 5517 Northwest Highway, Crystal Lake. For more information, visit thequarrycablepark.com.

Galentine’s Day Brunch at Wyckwood House

11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 10

Giordano’s will provide heart-shaped pizzas and light beverages, while guests will receive a complimentary glass of cava from the Wyckwood Cocktail Bar. The bar also will feature special cocktails to buy. Wyckwood House is a boutique that offers clothing, accessories, home items and gifts. Wyckwood House is at 80 S. River St. in Aurora. For more information or to buy tickets, visit wyckwoodhouse.com/events.

Galentine’s Day Campfire

4 to 6 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 10

Enjoy an evening under the stars with a warm campfire while sipping your favorite beverage at Messenger Woods Nature Preserve in Homer Glen. Hot cocoa and s’mores will be provided, but guests are welcome to bring their own wine, beer or snacks. An interpretive naturalist from the Will County Forest Preserve District will be on hand for some pop culture and wildlife trivia. The cost is $5 per person, and the event is for ages 21 and older. Registration is required by Feb. 7 at 815-727-8700 or online. Messenger Woods is located on Bruce Road, just east of Cedar Road in Homer Glen.

Galentine’s Day Party

8 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 10

Stop by PatiO’s Irish Pub in Dixon for a special Galentine’s Day party, featuring a special drink menu, photos, giveaways and music and karaoke from DJ CASE beginning at 9 p.m. PatiO’s Irish Pub is located at 222 W. First St., Dixon.

Galentine’s Day Brunch at Grand Oaks Recreation Center

11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 11

Guests will make custom floral bouquets while sipping mimosas and enjoying a brunch buffet. The event is for ages 21 and older, and tickets cost $35 for Crystal Lake Park District residents, $45 for nonresidents. Grand Oaks Recreation Center is at 1401 W. Route 176, Crystal Lake. For more information or to buy tickets, visit crystallakeparks.org.

Galentine’s Day Brunch

9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 11

Camp Aramoni’s Galentine’s Day Brunch promises to be filled with laughter, delicious food from the buffet and their famous Bloody Marys and mimosas. Reservations are required, and can be made for 9, 10:15 and 11:30 a.m. or 12:45 p.m. by calling 815-224-7333 or emailing info@camparamoni.com. Tickets cost $28 for adults.

Galentine’s Day Market at Warehouse on North @ Obscurity Brewing

11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 18

Shop unique gifts from more than 20 local vendors while enjoying a glass of bubbly with your besties. Available items include ceramics, bath and beauty, candles, plants, tarot, permanent jewelry, clothing and more. Drinks will be available on site. Warehouse on North is located at 212 W. North St., Elburn. Visit Obscurity Brewing’s Facebook page for more information.