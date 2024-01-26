The Local Scene: Live music and local trivia in Kane County this weekend

The annual Chicago Home Show will be in Kane County from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, Jan. 27 and 28, in the Prairie Events building (pictured) at the Kane County Fairgrounds at 525 S. Randall Road in St. Charles. (Sandy Bressner)

Kane County Home Show: The annual Chicago Home Show will be in Kane County from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, Jan. 27 and 28, in the Prairie Events building at the Kane County Fairgrounds at 525 S. Randall Road in St. Charles. The event will highlight the latest home improvement products and services with thousands of fresh ideas for remodeling, repairing and beautifying homes. Guests will have the opportunity to meet and speak with local and national experts for help with home improvement projects and questions. For more information, call 630-953-2500 or email Info@FreeHomeShow.com.

Live Music and Food Trucks at the Brewery: Grainology BrewStillery in Batavia will present live music and food trucks this weekend from 6 to 8 p.m. Jan. 26 and 27 at the brewstillery at 131 Flinn St. On Friday, there will be live music from Stephen Bores, and food will be provided by the DAMO BBQ food truck. On Saturday, there will be live music by The Old Fashioneds, with food available from Aurora food truck Tamales+. For more information, email info@grainologybatavia.com or visit the event webpage.

Charity Chili Cook-Off: Local nonprofit Bridging Heart will conduct a chili cook-off for charity at Rookies Sports Bar & Grill in Elgin from 1 to 3:30 p.m. Jan. 27. This will be the second annual chili fundraiser. Those who bring a homemade chili to compete will get in free, and prizes will be awarded to the winners. Only 12 participants will be able to enter the competition, so chefs are encouraged to sign up now. Guests will be able to taste and judge local chili recipes while supporting a great cause. For more information, visit Bridgingheart.org or call 773-990-9954.

Girls Night: Vern’s Tavern will host a girls night Jan. 26 at the tavern at 75 S. Grove St. in Elgin. There will be new drinks to sample, light snacks and drink specials. The Speakeasy will be decorated and decked out for photo opportunities. Guests are invited to get dressed up, meet new friends and enjoy the space designed to uplift and empower. Admission is free, and guests are encouraged to bring friends. For more information, call 847-346-8542.

Elgin Trivia Night FUN-Raiser: Those who think they know Elgin history can come and test their knowledge at the Elgin History Museum’s trivia night from 7 to 9 p.m. Jan. 26. Wine, beer and light snacks will be served along with a slice of Elgin history. Teams of up to four people will play three rounds of trivia that will include both multiple choice and fill-in-the-blank answers. Cash prizes will be awarded for first, second and third place, and every paid ticket will include an entry into the raffle. Discover new fun facts about Elgin, and help support the History Museum. Tickets cost $20 for members and $25 for guests, and are available online. For more information, contact museum@elginhistory.org or call 847-742-4248.

