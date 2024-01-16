Chicago blues band Lil’ Ed & The Blues Imperials to appear at Joliet Area Historical Museum

Lil’ Ed & The Blues Imperials will perform at 7 p.m. Friday, Feb. 9, at the Joliet Area Historical Museum in downtown Joliet. (Paul Natkin)

One of Chicago’s most exciting blues bands, Lil’ Ed & The Blues Imperials, will perform at 7 p.m. Friday, Feb. 9, at the Joliet Area Historical Museum in downtown Joliet.

According to a news release, Lil’ Ed Williams and his Blues Imperials – bassist James “Pookie” Young, guitarist Mike Garrett and drummer Kelly Littleton – deliver riotous, rollicking and intensely emotional blues.

The band has played the Chicago Blues Festival multiple times, and has appeared at the New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Festival, Portland’s Waterfront Blues Festival, Tampa Bay Blues Festival, San Diego Blues Festival, Pennsylvania Blues Festival and dozens of other festivals around the country.

Satisfying worldwide demand, they have performed at festivals in Canada, Great Britain, France, Spain, Sweden, Denmark, Poland, Japan, Australia, India, Turkey and Panama, according to the release.

Ticket prices begin at $12 ($10 for museum members), and can be bought on the museum’s website, jolietmuseum.org.

The Joliet Area Historical Museum is located at 204 N. Ottawa St., Joliet.