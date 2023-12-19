Experience The Prophecy Show’s Trans-Siberian Orchestra tribute at The Dixon

The Dixon Historic Theatre, interior seen here, will host The Prophecy Show on Friday, Dec. 22. (Alex Paschal)

Experience a mesmerizing holiday concert with a Trans-Siberian Orchestra tribute by The Prophecy Show at The Dixon Historic Theatre.

The live show, which is returning by popular demand, will take place Friday, Dec. 22.

This is The Prophecy Show’s 13th season performing the extravagant Christmas musical, according to The Dixon Historic Theatre, and again comes together to create an electrifying evening of holiday rock music.

Performing in the style of Trans-Siberian Orchestra, The Prophecy is attentive to every detail when it comes to costumes, choreography, music, lasers and fog.

The production is a special homage to Trans-Siberian Orchestra, which has sold millions of albums worldwide, bringing the art form of the rock opera to audiences during the holiday season each year, according to the theater.

Purchase tickets online at dixontheatre.com.