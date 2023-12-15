Live music and libations in the Illinois Valley region

As the sun sets over the Illinois Valley region, the nightlife comes to life.

Whether you crave a relaxed evening with acoustic tunes in a cozy wine bar, an energetic rock show in a hidden venue, or Chicago blues paired with craft cocktails, this region has it all. Get ready for a night of artisanal drinks and live entertainment.

Starved Rock Lodge Veranda

One Lodge Lane, Oglesby

StarvedRockLodge.com

Singers compete at the Starved Rock Lodge Country showdown singing competition on the veranda of the Utica lodge.

Experience an unforgettable evening with panoramic views at the Starved Rock Lodge’s veranda. Overlooking the Illinois River, this historic venue sets the stage for a night of drinks, live music, and delicious food. Enjoy craft cocktails and local wines while listening to live musicians. The Veranda’s rustic cabin-like atmosphere creates the perfect post-adventure retreat.

CatsEye Wine Bar

724 La Salle St., Ottawa

CatsEyeWineBar.com

Patrons gather at Cat'sEye wine bar. The wine bar offers a large, eclectic selection of wines, spirits and beer from locations across the globe. (Tom Sistak)

For wine enthusiasts, CatsEye Wine Bar in downtown Ottawa is a must-visit. Explore an extensive selection of local and international wines. Craft cocktail lovers will appreciate the evolving drink menu. This intimate setting hosts art openings, drag shows, wine tastings, and live acoustic performances. Expect a diverse lineup of folk, blues and tribute acts.

Red Dog Grill

411 Great Loop E. Dr., Ottawa

RedDogGrill.com

Photo provided by Red Dog Grill

Nestled in the Heritage Harbor Marina Resort Community, Red Dog Grill offers delectable food, a lively waterfront, and fantastic views. Enjoy cocktails, craft beers, and wines on their spacious patio while listening to live entertainment. The large bay windows and covered patio provide a stunning backdrop for your night out. Red Dog Grill’s newly remodeled Tiki bar is the perfect place to snag a nightcap and enjoy free live music under the stars.

I&M Canal Bier Garten By Obscurity

111 W. Canal St., North Utica

LodiTaphouse.com

The Obscurity Brewing Bier Garten at the corner of Mill and Canal Streets in Utica. (Scott Anderson)

Obscurity’s I&M Canal Bier Garten in downtown Ottawa offers a unique outdoor drinking experience. Explore a wide selection of Obscurity’s fan-favorite, freshly brewed, craft beers, meads, and ciders. Local and touring acoustic and rock performances complement the laid-back atmosphere and delicious drinks. Enjoy your favorite IPA or sweet mead while soaking in the charming small town ambiance.

August Hill Winery Tasting Room

106 Mill St., North Utica

AugustHillWinery.com

August Hill Winery tasting room (Photo provided by August Hill Winery)

Located in downtown Utica, August Hill’s tasting room offers award-winning, locally produced wines. Sip on their sparkling wines made from grapes grown in Starved Rock Country. Enjoy live acoustic music acts inside their chic tasting room and on their beautiful open-air patio. The cozy ambiance with exposed brick walls creates the perfect intimate setting for relaxing with a glass of artisan wine while enjoying free live entertainment.

Star Union Spirits

300 5th St. Suite 135, Peru

StarUnionSpirits.com

Star Union Spirits is located in Peru, Illinois. (Photo provided by Star Union Spirits)

Star Union Spirits, located in Peru’s historic Westclox building, crafts a line of exceptional award-winning spirits and regularly plays host to intimate shows with top-tier musical talent. Enjoy inventive cocktails featuring their small-batch spirits with a modern twist on classic drinks. This lounge-style room offers views of the distillery and hosts well-curated live talent from an eclectic range of musical genres. Savor a night of great drinks and live music.

Tangled Roots Brewing Co. Tap Room

812 La Salle St., Ottawa

TangledRootsBrewingCo.com

A view of the inside bar area at Tangled Roots Brewing Company downtown Ottawa. (Scott Anderson)

With multiple locations in Northern Illinois, Tangled Roots is a favorite for craft beer enthusiasts. Their flagship location in downtown Ottawa, located inside a stunningly restored department store, offers a relaxed modern atmosphere and a sprawling menu of all your favorite TRBC core beers and experimental small-batch runs of new flavors, crafted with local ingredients. Enjoy your beverage while enjoying special events, ranging from live touring bands to trivia nights.

The 122 Club

122 N. Park St., Streator

The122Club.com

A musician performs at The 122 Club, located in a former Masonic Lodge in Streator. (Photo provided by The 122 Club )

The 122 Club, located in a former Masonic Lodge, transports you back to the Prohibition era with vintage decor and classic cocktails. Catch live jazz, blues, stand-up comedy, magic shows, metal acts, and more. The club’s spacious stage and two levels of seating make it one of the region’s largest venues for live entertainment.

Whether you prefer wine, craft beer, or artisanal cocktails, these establishments offer something for every palate and musical taste. When night falls in Starved Rock Country, embrace the vibrant nightlife scene awaiting your exploration.