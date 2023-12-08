Celebrate the holidays in Amboy with Hometown Christmas Walk

Charlley and Marlley, Pine Creek Livery’s 13-year-old Belgian draft horses, provide carriage rides and memories at the annual Amboy Christmas Walk in this Shaw Local file photo. The 2023 Hometown Christmas Walk is Saturday, Dec. 9. (Jason Carson)

Amboy will come alive with the spirit of the season from Saturday, Dec. 9 for the annual Hometown Christmas Walk.

Visit various locations around the city for a variety of activities for the whole family.

Bring the kids to Santa’s Village at the Depot Museum parking lot for a photo with Santa and Mrs. Claus from 4 to 6 p.m. Entertainment at Santa’s Village will include a performance from Starlight Dance Studio, Eileen Quest and ice sculptors, as well as food trucks.

Amboy Central School will host a crafts and vendor show and a gingerbread house contest from noon to 6 p.m., while kids can make their own locomotive holiday ornament and enjoy spiced cider and candy canes at the Amboy Depot Museum.

The Amboy Fire Department will have a balloon artist, face painting, Mickey and Minnie Mouse, a bounce house and Sweet Butts Cotton Candy. Enjoy a Christmas cookie and hot chocolate while making a Grinch craft at the Pankhurst Memorial Library.

St. Patrick Church will have a Cookie Walk from 3 to 7 p.m. and Teen Turf will have a Santa’s Workshop, where kids can check out economical gifts for everyone and learn how to repurpose and decorate wreaths.

Several local businesses will offer holiday beverages and goodies, as well as specials and giveaways.

Hop on a trolley or take a wagon ride to various stops throughout the village, including the school, fire department and library.

For more information, visit the Amboy Hometown Christmas Walk Facebook page.