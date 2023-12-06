The Graceful Ordinary to host holiday high tea in St. Charles

The Graceful Ordinary will host a holiday high tea at its downtown St. Charles location Saturday, Dec. 9. There are two seating times available: 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. and 1:30 to 3 p.m. (Matt Reeves )

Celebrate the season at The Graceful Ordinary with a holiday high tea at the downtown St. Charles location Saturday, Dec. 9.

There are two seating times available: 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. and 1:30 to 3 p.m.

Guests will enjoy tea service that offers a curated selection of loose-leaf teas from The Irie Cup, refreshing juices and coffee provided by their partner, Sparrow Coffee, according to a news release.

Indulge in several delectable sweets and savory canapés, as those over 21 sip on a beverage from the bar’s exclusive menu of holiday-inspired cocktails, available for a la carte purchase.

Santa Claus will make an appearance for photo opportunities in his festive sleigh on the outdoor patio, giving children a chance to tell him what they are wishing for this Christmas.

At the end of the event, The Graceful Ordinary will send guests home with a small holiday gift, the release stated.

Tickets cost $66 per adult, and $42 per child ages 3-13; it’s free for those age 2 and younger.

The Graceful Ordinary is at 3 E. Main St., St. Charles, overlooking the Fox River. For more information, visit www.thegracefulordinary.com.