Review in Aurora: Paramount’s take on Wonka a mostly sweet musical

Gluttony dooms Augustus Gloop (David Blakeman, center), as Mrs. Gloop (Abby C. Smith) looks on in horror, while Willy Wonka (Stephen Schellhardt) – not so much. Paramount Theatre’s professional regional premiere of "Charlie and the Chocolate Factory" runs through Jan. 14. The Jeff-recommended musical is directed by Trent Stork. (Photo provided by Liz Lauren)

“There comes a time in every chocolatier’s life when the chocolate he makes turns dark and bitter. And that’s when he knows it’s time to lay down his spoon to hand it over to someone else, someone new.” These words from reclusive candymaker Willy Wonka during the opening number of the musical “Charlie and the Chocolate Factory” make his overriding motivation clear to those in the audience who are new to this story, 60 years after the debut of the Roald Dahl book of the same name.

I’ll cut to the chase – if you’re a parent of kids who crave visual stimulation, and you want them to learn to enjoy live theater, the regional premiere of the musical at Aurora’s Paramount Theatre is a scrumptious treat. The creative use of videos (projection designer Paul Deziel doing amazing work), vibrant colors and huge set pieces (kudos to scenic designer Jeffrey D. Kmiec) is just one reason to buy tickets, and there are plenty more – whether you have children to accompany you or not.

The Dahl book has inspired two past films (1971′s “Willy Wonka & The Chocolate Factory” with the amazing Gene Wilder in the title role; 2005′s “Charlie and the Chocolate Factory” with quirky Johnny Depp as Wonka); one new origin story movie out this month (“Wonka,” starring Timothée Chalamet); and this stage musical that went from London’s West End to Broadway in 2017. All tell the story of Willy Wonka and poverty-stricken child Charlie Bucket, of a wondrous candy factory staffed by Oompa Loompas, and how goodness ultimately can win out over those driven by gluttony, greed and other vices.

Stephen Schellhardt (from left) plays an incognito Willy Wonka here, and Charlie Long is Charlie Bucket in Paramount Theatre’s professional regional premiere of "Charlie and the Chocolate Factory." Charlie Long alternates performances as Charlie Bucket with Meena Sood. (Photo provided by Amy Nelson)

There are variations in these versions, but the book of the musical by David Greig has some unique plot elements that I appreciated, including early scenes in which the mysterious Wonka (Stephen Schellhardt) goes incognito as a candy stand operator. These scenes allow Willy to meet Charlie (played by Charlie Long in the performance I saw and by Meena Sood in others) and find out what Charlie and the world really think of him (“He’s probably 1,000 years old … They say he hates all of humanity”). In fact, it’s Charlie’s comment that he’d “give anything to see inside that factory” that prompts Willy’s idea to hide five “golden tickets” in Wonka candy bars around the world, each ticket entitling the recipient and one escort to a Willy-guided tour, a ton of candy and the possibility of an unknown grand prize.

Jaye Ladymore (from left) plays Mrs. Bucket, and Charlie Long is Charlie Bucket in Paramount Theatre’s professional regional premiere of "Charlie and the Chocolate Factory." Charlie Long alternates performances as Charlie Bucket with Meena Sood. (Photo provided by Amy Nelson)

Charlie lives with his widowed mother (Jaye Ladymore) – the only employed family member – and with four seemingly bedridden grandparents, including Grandpa Joe (Gene Weygandt), Charlie’s clear favorite. Grandpa Joe once worked for the Wonka candy factory until Willy booted out all the employees years ago when some were found to be spies for other candy makers.

As golden tickets are found by children in Bavaria, Russia, California and Idaho, huge video screens featuring candy journalists Jerry Jubilee (Nick Druzbanski) and Cherry Sundae (Allison Sill) keep Charlie and his family spellbound. Unlike other winners – Augustus Gloop (David Blakeman), Veruca Salt (Devon Hayakawa), Violet Beauregarde (Tiffany T. Taylor) and Mike Teavee (August Forman) – Charlie’s family, which barely survives on “antique vegetables,” can’t afford the luxury of a Wonka bar except for an annual treat on Charlie’s birthday. Will Charlie somehow be the final winner? The title of the musical probably gives that away, but it isn’t until post-intermission that we all get invited into the amazing factory, meet the pink-uniformed Oompa Loompas, and see the unexpected fate awaiting each child.

“Charlie and the Chocolate Factory” features classic songs from Leslie Bricusse and Anthony Newley from the Gene Wilder film (“The Candy Man,” “Pure Imagination,” “I’ve Got a Golden Ticket”), as well as less familiar but effective songs by composer-lyricist Marc Shaiman and lyricist Scott Wittman, especially “Charlie, You & I” and “If Your Father Were Here,” first-act songs performed with familial love for Charlie by Weygandt and Ladymore. The 18-piece orchestra provides fantastic support for all the singers, never overpowering them. The only song in which the lyrics were more difficult to understand was “More of Him to Love,” the number performed after the first ticket winner was announced.

Standouts in the cast include Schellhardt, whose portrayal walks that fine line between caring about his factory and minimally caring about his ticket winners (telling Augustus he can’t smuggle in sausage: “You may go first, but lose the wurst”); Paramount School of the Arts student Long, who endearingly plays an inventive, chocolate-loving and caring son/grandson; Ladymore, whose touching performance is unfortunately limited in the script to only Act I; and Weygandt, who provides the most encouragement for Charlie any grandson could hope for.

Gene Weygandt (from left) plays Grandpa Joe, and Meena Sood is Charlie Bucket in Paramount Theatre’s professional regional premiere of "Charlie and the Chocolate Factory." Meena Sood alternates performances as Charlie Bucket with Charlie Long. (Photo provided by Liz Lauren)

To sum it up: “Charlie and the Chocolate Factory” is a scrumdiddlyumptious candy bar of a musical well worth unwrapping.

• Paul Lockwood is a singer, local theater actor, Grace Lutheran Church (Woodstock) and Toastmasters member, columnist and past president of TownSquare Players. He’s lived in Woodstock for almost 23 years.

IF YOU GO

WHAT: “Charlie and the Chocolate Factory”

WHERE: Paramount Theatre, 23 E. Galena Blvd., Aurora

WHEN: Through Jan. 14

INFORMATION: paramountaurora.com 630-896-6666