‘A Very Electric Christmas’ to return to DeKalb’s Egyptian Theatre

Lightwire Theater presents "A Very Electric Christmas" on Sunday, Dec. 10, at the Egyptian Theatre in downtown DeKalb. (Photo provided by the Egyptian Theatre)

A magical and captivating tale of family and friendship set to classic holiday hits, Lightwire Theater’s “A Very Electric Christmas” is returning to DeKalb.

The performance begins at 3 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 10, at the Egyptian Theatre, 135 N. Second St., DeKalb.

According to the Egyptian Theatre, Lightwire Theater has appeared on the television show “America’s Got Talent,” and won top honors on TRU TV’s “Fake Off” with their moving light characters.

“A Very Electric Christmas” follows the story of a young bird named Max, and his family, as they begin their journey south for the winter. When Max gets blown off course and ends up at the North Pole, his adventure begins. The production features dancing toy soldiers, caroling worms and performing poinsettias.

Jeanine Holcomb, marketing and communications director of the Egyptian Theatre, said that they brought back the troupe “by popular demand.”

“We haven’t had Lightwire Theater’s ‘A Very Electric Christmas’ on our stage since 2021, so we are very excited to have them back,” she said. “This show is a fan favorite, and that is because it is a great show for all ages. And we are very excited to welcome them for a Sunday matinee, which also makes this the perfect family outing.”

Audiences will treasure this inventively magical tale of friendship and hope set to timeless Christmas music from artists such as Nat King Cole, Mariah Carey and Tchaikovsky.

The performers of Lightwire Theater, who create their kinetic effects in complete darkness, are internationally recognized for their electroluminescent artistry and poignant story telling.

Ticket prices begin at $25, and discounts are available for senior citizens, children and students with identification.