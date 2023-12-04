‘Billy Elliott: The Musical’ coming to Paramount Theatre in Aurora

“Billy Elliot: The Musical,” originally nominated for 15 Tony Awards and a winner of ten, including Best Musical, is coming to Paramount Theatre in Aurora as the first show of 2024. The show runs from Feb. 7-March 24, 2024. (Image provided by Paramount Theatre )

According to a news release from Paramount Theatre, the new production of this popular coming-of-age tale, is set to the music of Elton John, book and lyrics by Lee Hall and directed by Trent Stork. Performances are Feb. 7-March 24, with opening night Friday, Feb. 16 at 8 p.m.

Billy Elliot is an 11-year-old English boy who stumbles upon a ballet class during his weekly boxing lesson. His surprise love for dance must be hidden at all costs, especially from his coal miner father. With help from his sharp-tongued teacher, Mrs. Wilkinson, Billy gets the chance to attend a prestigious ballet school and must decide what is most important: doing what he loves or doing what other people want, according to the release.

“Billy Elliot: The Musical,” based on the 2000 film, premiered at the Victoria Palace Theatre in London’s West End in 2005 and was nominated for nine Laurence Olivier Awards, winning four, including Best New Musical. The production ran through April 2016. Its success led to productions in Australia, Broadway and numerous other countries. In New York, it won ten Tony Awards and ten Drama Desk Awards, including, in each case, Best Musical. It was originally directed by Stephen Daldry. Orchestrations are by Martin Koch.

Performances are Wednesdays at 1:30 p.m. and 7 p.m.; Thursdays at 7 p.m.; Fridays at 8 p.m.; Saturdays at 3 p.m. and 8 p.m.; Sundays at 1 p.m. and 5:30 p.m. Run time is about 2 hours 30 minutes with intermission.

Single tickets are available to buy now on the theatre’s website.

Paramount Theatre is located at 23 E. Galena Blvd. in downtown Aurora. For tickets and information, visit paramountaurora.com, call 630-896-6666, or stop by the Paramount box office Monday through Saturday, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., and until show time on show days.