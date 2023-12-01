Riverlands Brewing Company creates new line of cocktail-inspired ales

St. Charles craft brewery Riverlands Brewing Company has announced a new line of fruited sour ales that take aim at the growing Ready-to-Drink and spirits markets (Photo provided by Riverlands Brewing Company)

St. Charles craft brewery Riverlands Brewing Company has announced a new line of fruited sour ales that take aim at the growing Ready-to-Drink and spirits markets, according to a press release.

The new ales are set to release at Riverlands’ taproom on Friday, Dec. 8.

The new series of beers, entitled Cocktail Hour, features recognizable flavor combinations most commonly found in popular cocktails, specifically of the tiki or tropical variety. Technically fruited ales, these beers use real fruit puree and 100 percent natural ingredients and extracts to recreate a wide array of famous cocktail flavors.

Served at the taproom in a specialty tiki glass, a slice of dehydrated pineapple and nutmeg garnish, Cocktail Hour: Painkiller will appeal to anyone who normally chooses fruiter, more tropical beverages over lagers or IPAs, according to the press release.

Cocktail Hour: Painkiller will make its debut on the Riverlands tap list and in four packs of 16 ounce cans to-go on Friday, Dec. 8. Two other versions, Cocktail Hour: Mai Tai and Cocktail Hour: Tiki Whiskey Sour, will be on tap while pours last. Fernando’s Street Kitchen will be serving Hawaiian-inspired food from 5 to 8 p.m. to help celebrate the release.

Riverlands Brewing Company is located at 1860 Dean St., Unit A, St. Charles.

For more information, visit www.riverlandsbrewing.com.