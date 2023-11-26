Aurora’s Festival of Lights display at Phillips Park Zoo now open through Christmas

The "Waterfall" entry to Festival of Lights beckons at Phillips Park in Aurora. The free drive-thru lights display runs every night through Christmas Day. (Photo provided)

The Aurora Festival of Lights is now open, offering dazzling displays and festive music throughout Phillips Park.

The area’s largest free drive-thru holiday light display runs from 5 to 9 p.m. every night through Christmas Day at the park, 1000 Ray Moses Drive, Aurora.

According to the city of Aurora’s website, the mile-long path features returning displays like jumping reindeer, ice skating bears, Santa’s toy factory, along with several new additions. Visitors can enjoy holiday music on a closed-circuit radio station. More than 50,000 vehicles visited the show last year.

While there is no admission fee, visitors must register online for an entry ticket. Donations are accepted at the end of the event, which help support local nonprofit and youth organizations in Aurora.