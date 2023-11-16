Country star Ashley McBryde coming to Rialto Theatre in Joliet

Country music star Ashley McBryde brings her “The Devil I Know Tour” to the Rialto Square Theatre in downtown Joliet on Thursday, April 25. (Photo provided by Rialto Square Theatre)

Country music star Ashley McBryde brings her “The Devil I Know Tour” to the Rialto Square Theatre in downtown Joliet on Thursday, April 25.

Tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday, Nov. 17.

According to a news release, the multiple-award winning artist began her career playing country songs in biker bars across the country. McBryde has won or been nominated for Grammy, Country Music Association and Academy of Country Music awards in recent years. She released her major label debut album, “Girl Going Nowhere,” in 2018. In 2019, she won the ACM New Female Artist, CMT Breakout Artist, a New Artist of the Year win at the 53rd Annual CMA Awards and two nominations for the 2020 Grammy Awards for Best Country Song and Best Country Solo Performance for “Girl Goin’ Nowhere.”

With 11 songs all co-written by the Arkansas native, “The Devil I Know” was released on Sept. 8, and features the chart-climbing lead single “Light On In The Kitchen,” along with the recently released title track, “Learned To Lie” and album opener “Made For This.”

For more information, visit Ashley McBryde.com or follow her on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, TikTok and YouTube.

For more information about the show, or to purchase tickets, visit https://rialtosquare.com/.