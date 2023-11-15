Enjoy a holiday celebration at historic Corron Farm

Enjoy a magical, family-friendly Christmas celebration this weekend at Corron Farm in Campton Hills.
Christmas at Corron is 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 18 at the farm, 7N761 Corron Road, Campton Hills.
Activities include visits with Santa, a holiday market and craft vendors, children’s activities, live caroling by A Voice Like This and more.
Hot cocoa and snacks will also be available, courtesy of Corron Farm Preservation Society.
This event is free and open to the public, and activities will be both indoors and outdoors.
Visit the Facebook page: Campton Township Parks & Open Space or contact Joni for more info 630-841-6666.