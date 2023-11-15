Enjoy a holiday celebration at historic Corron Farm

The Caroling Connection, Jim Goodrich, from left, Katie Meyers, Mollie Gordon, and Caleb Sjogren sing a Christmas song for visitors to the Christmas at Corron during a previous year. The 2023 event is Saturday, Nov. 18. (Mary Beth Nolan/Mary Beth Nolan for Shaw Local)

Enjoy a magical, family-friendly Christmas celebration this weekend at Corron Farm in Campton Hills.

Christmas at Corron is 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 18 at the farm, 7N761 Corron Road, Campton Hills.

Activities include visits with Santa, a holiday market and craft vendors, children’s activities, live caroling by A Voice Like This and more.

Paula Sipinski of the Corron Farm Preservation Society waits for a visitor to see Santa as part of the Christmas as a Corron Farm. (Mary Beth Nolan/Mary Beth Nolan for Shaw Local)

Hot cocoa and snacks will also be available, courtesy of Corron Farm Preservation Society.

This event is free and open to the public, and activities will be both indoors and outdoors.

Fifteen-month-old Magnolia Baltrusis of Sycamore keeps her eyes on Santa while visiting at Christmas at Corron Farm. (Mary Beth Nolan/Mary Beth Nolan for Shaw Local)

Visit the Facebook page: Campton Township Parks & Open Space or contact Joni for more info 630-841-6666.