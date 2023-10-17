Looking for a scary good time? Here’s a list of haunted houses in northern Illinois

A character stands at the end of a hallway inside the Insanity Haunted House on Thursday, Oct. 12, 2023, at the Peru Mall. (Scott Anderson)

If you’re looking for a frighteningly good time this Halloween season, there’s a plethora of haunted houses in the northern Illinois area that will leave you screaming with terror.

Many of the area’s haunted houses are open on weekends and select weekdays through early November, but check websites for specific dates, hours and pricing.

Aurora’s Basement of the Dead is for not those who are faint of heart. According to its website, Basement of the Dead has been rated by many outlets as one of the Chicago area’s scariest haunted houses. The attraction is located in the basement of a 120-year-old building in downtown Aurora.

Basement of the Dead, 42 W. New York St., Aurora, is not recommended for children younger than 13 years old.

The old state prison in Joliet has plenty of creepy creatures waiting for you at the Old Joliet Prison Haunted House, 401 Woodruff Road. This year’s horrors include Cellblock 13, the Slaughterhouse Rot Shop and Zombie Laser Tag. It’s open Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays through Nov. 4, and Wednesdays and Thursdays, Oct. 18 and 19 and 25 and 26. Ticket prices start at $24.99 on weekdays and $29.99 on weekends.

Insanity Haunted House, located in the Peru Mall in Peru, features 10,000 square feet of “pure terror” as guests make their way in and out of several rooms. Insanity is open on weekends and Tuesday, Oct. 31. Tickets for general admission are $17.

Just south of Rock Falls is Haunted Haven, where each year, new scares and thrills await guests. The rooms are interactive, and those who enter will be placed in the middle of the frightening experiences, which include fog, scents and lights. Ticket prices begin at $15. Not recommended for children younger than 13.

Here are some other haunted houses that are guaranteed to leave you shaking with fear:

Massacre Haunted House – More than 30,000 square feet and 40 rooms of sheer terror, including the clown-themed “Freak Show.” Open weekends and select weeknights from 7 to 10 or 11 p.m., 299 Montgomery Road, Montgomery. Call 708-320-3327 or visit fearthemassacre.com.

Hell’s Gate Haunted House – Billed on its website as a haunted “adventure,” Hell’s Gate is a multi-level mansion with secret rooms, a giant slide and ghastly ghouls at 3101 Canal St., Lockport. Guests also can travel through the wooded grounds to the Lost Souls Cemetery. The 2023 attraction features escaped prisoners of Statesville Haunted Prison. Open Thursdays through Sundays; Wednesday, Oct. 25; Tuesday, Oct. 31; and Nov. 3 and 4. For information or to buy tickets, visit hellsgate.com.

Evil Intentions Haunted House – This haunted house is located in an industrial development in the former Elgin Casket Co. building. Visitors will experience evil and terror during the multi-level, 55,000-square-foot attraction. Open Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays and select weekdays through Halloween at 900 Grace St., Elgin. For information or to buy tickets, visit eihaunt.com.

Disturbia Haunted House – Disturbia, located at 1213 Butterfield Road in Downers Grove, is owned by the same team as Aurora’s Basement of the Dead. Open Thursdays through Sundays and select weekdays through Nov. 4. Nights of isolation with no actors are Wednesdays, Oct. 18 and 25, and blackout nights are Nov. 3 and 4. For information, call 630-896-2466 or visit hauntedhousedisturbia.com.

Hayride of Horror – Open from 7 to 10 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays in October, this spooky hayride takes guests through Dellwood Park in Lockport, where they’ll encounter dark and mysterious forces. Guests can enjoy a bonfire and scary movies projected on a 20-foot outdoor screen as they wait in line. The attraction will close for severe weather.

Realm of Terror – This haunted house, located in Round Lake Beach near Six Flags Great America, has been scaring folks for more than 20 years. Those brave enough to enter will experience fully immersive sets and environments created by professional set designers accompanied by haunting soundscapes. Realm of Terror is open Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays through Oct. 29. For information and for tickets, visit realmofterror.com.

The Halloween Experience – If you’re looking for a family-friendly haunted house, check out The Halloween Experience, located at 37W955 Big Timber Road in Elgin. This music and light show drive-thru experience offers the fun of Halloween without the scares. Open most Fridays and Saturdays through October, as well as Oct. 30 and 31. For tickets or information, visit thehalloweenexperience.com.

Nightmare Haunted Attraction – The Bureau County Fairgrounds at 811 W. Peru St. in Princeton will be haunted 7 to 10 p.m. every Friday and Saturday through Oct. 28. The dirt-floored barns transform from functional farm buildings into a creepy atmosphere full of ghouls and specters. For an extra bit of seasonal celebration, catch the fifth annual Halloween parade at 5:30 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 14, on Main Street in Princeton. For information, visit nightmarehauntedattraction.com.