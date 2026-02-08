Lincoln-Way dominates East Aurora girls wrestling regional tournament

Lincoln Way South's Zoe Dempsey and Metea Valley's Janiya More compete in the championship 115 lb class at the East Aurora Wrestling Regional on Saturday, Feb.7,2026 in Aurora. (Karen Naess for Shaw Local News Network/Karen Naess )

This girls wrestling season began with Lincoln-Way dominating the Minooka Thanksgiving Tournament. It’s only fitting that the postseason began with Lincoln-Way thoroughly controlling the IHSA East Aurora Regional.

To say the co-op, in its second year of existence, was in command throughout would be underselling it. The team finished with 271 points, 131.5 ahead of second-place Plainfield South. Lincoln-Way had six wrestlers in championship matches with two winners while advancing eight in total to sectionals.

In other words, it was a pretty good day.

“As soon as we got here they just knew they belonged here,” coach Eric Balluff said. “They kept their composure and they’ve been doing that all season. I’m really proud of them for doing this all year.”

Zoe Dempsey has placed at state twice before and while she’ll still have to finish in the top four next week to qualify there, she was in strong form Saturday. The senior was in firm control throughout the 115 pound match against Janiya Moore of Metea Valley. Dempsey went up big early and was leading 13-1 when she got the fall midway through the second round.

Sectional contenders at 115 beware, Dempsey felt like her performance could’ve been even better.

“I caught myself getting a little bit frustrated in that last match,” Dempsey said. “I wasn’t getting the fall right away like I wanted. The goal remains to keep scoring points. Winning is a byproduct of scoring points. That’s the thing I need to keep focused on.”

Dempsey will have seven teammates joining her next week at the Schaumburg Sectional, including a fellow champion in Ella Giertuga. The junior got the win at 145 pounds by a 4-2 triple OT decision against Louisa Enslen of Wheaton-Warrenville South.

While Dempsey has had quite the career, there was another star wrestler competing on Saturday who picked up another title in a career full of them. Lockport’s Claudia Heeney won her fourth consecutive regional championship in the 135-pound match. The two-time state champion took down Joliet Central’s Izabel Barrera by fall 23 seconds into the second round.

Even after all the medals she’s collected, though, she’s still just focused on getting better.

“I really love to compete,” she said. “I love when someone puts on a good fight for me which is what I love most about these tournaments. Win or lost I don’t think it matters as long as I’m able to learn, compete and stay able bodied.”

Lockport finished third as a team with 131.5 points.

Romeoville managed to get two wrestlers to championship matches and both of them came away winners. Daniela Santander, wrestling in just her second match this season after dealing with an injury all year, managed to secure the belt at 110. She bested Angelina Nettey of Plainfield East by fall with 14 seconds left in the match after trailing 3-0 until late in the second.

The other Romeoville champion came at 235 and also came in dramatic comeback fashion. Henessis Villagrana trailed Lockport’s Rebekah Ramirez 3-0 entering the final minute of the contest, but a takedown and near fall in short secession gave her seven points. Even a reversal by Ramirez wasn’t enough to stop Villagrana from getting the win.

“She’s lost to Rebekah three times before so she was motivated,” coach John Arlis said. “She worked hard and she wanted it. It was good to see her get there.”

Plainfield South finished with two regional champions as well. The Cougars got a technical fall victory at 170 when Layla Spann beat Lincoln-Way’s Riley Depolo and another at 190 with Kimyra Patrick’s 3-1 decision over Lockport’s Sophie Kelner.

“It feels great after placing second last year,” Spann said. “You can take anyone down with a shot so that was key. I just need to keep making people wrestle my pace, which is the only one I know.”

Lincoln-Way Central had a trio of runner ups at 140 (Abby Kunz), 125 (Caleigh Nicholson), and 105 (Emmy Hoselton).

Bolingbrook’s Alejandra Flores will head to sectionals as a third place finisher at 120 whle Molly O’Connor will do the same at 125 for Lemont. Liv Clumpner (135) and McKenzie Steinke (100) were Lincoln-Way’s other two qualifiers. Plainfield East had an additional qualifier in Kaitlyn Bucholz at 155 while Kayla Ochotorena will make it at 115 for Plainfield South.

Joliet West finished seventh as a team, Peotone was 23rd, Plainfield Central was 24th and Plainfield North was 29th.