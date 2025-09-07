Shaw Local

News   •   Sports   •   Obituaries   •   eNewspaper   •   The Scene
Sports - Will County

The Herald-News prep sports schedule for Sept. 7-Sept. 13, 2025

Bradley-Bourbonnais' Sophia Darling gets past a host of Joliet Central defenders to score a touchdown during the Boilermakers' 60-7 victory over Joliet Central in the season opener on Aug. 25, 2025.

Joliet Central defenders try to halt a Bradley-Bourbonnais ballcarrier near the goal line earlier this season. (Tiffany Blanchette)

By Steve Soucie and J.T. Pedelty

Sunday, September 7

Boys soccer: Joliet Catholic at Body Armor Tournament, TBD

Monday, September 8

Girls volleyball: Downers Grove South at Bolingbrook, Lincoln-Way Central at Crete-Monee, 5:30 p.m.; Milford at Peotone, Plainfield Central at Morris, 6 p.m.; Fieldcrest at Dwight, Lexington at Gardner-South Wilmington, Newark at Seneca, Reed-Custer at Ottawa Marquette, 7 p.m.

Boys soccer: Oswego at Plainfield Central, Woodstock at Nazareth, 4:30 p.m.; Joliet Central at Joliet Catholic, Morris at Herscher, Plainfield Central at Morris, 6 p.m.; Shepard at Lincoln-Way East, 6:15 p.m.

Boys golf: Plainfield North at Batavia Invitational, 1 p.m.; Joliet, Joliet Catholic, Lemont, Lincoln-Way Central, Minooka, Plainfield Central, Plainfield East at Lemont Invitational, 1:30 p.m.; Providence at Montini Invitational, 2 p.m.; Lockport, Ottawa at Morris, 4 p.m.; Lemont at Evergreen Park, 4:30 p.m.

Girls golf: Lockport at Waubonsie Valley, 3:30 p.m.; Coal City at Ottawa, Evergreen Park at Lemont, Joliet at Plainfield North, Minooka at Providence, Oswego East at Romeoville, 4 p.m.; Sandburg at Lincoln-Way East, 4:30 p.m.

Girls tennis: Coal City at Plainfield South, 4 p.m.

Girls flag football: Downers Grove North at Joliet West, 6:45 p.m.; Naperville Central at Joliet Central, 7 p.m.

Tuesday, September 9

Girls volleyball: Hinsdale Central at Plainfield North, Joliet Catholic at Lincoln-Way East, Lockport at Minooka, Plainfield Central at Sandburg, Plainfield South at Neuqua Valley, 5:30 p.m.; Evergreen Park at Lemont, IC Catholic at Morris, Manteno at Wilmington, Reed-Custer at Coal City, Rosary at Providence, 6 p.m.; Gardner-South Wilmington at Clifton Central, Streator at Peotone, 7 p.m.

Boys soccer: Hampshire at Romeoville, IMSA at Plainfield Central, Minooka at Oswego East, Plainfield North at Joliet West, 4:30 p.m.; Bloom at Lincoln-Way West, 5:30 p.m.; Lemont at Bremen, Plainfield South at Streator, 6 p.m.; Lincoln-Way Central at Andrew, Plainfield East at Lincoln-Way East, 6:15 p.m.; Providence at Loyola, 6:30 p.m.

Boys golf: Dwight, Henry, St. Bede, Woodland at Seneca; Reed-Custer at Manteno, 4 p.m.; Bradley-Bourbonnais at Lincoln-Way Central, Lemont at Oak Forest, Peotone at Wilmington, 4:30 p.m.

Girls golf: Plainfield East at Yorkville, Seneca at Heyworth, 3:30 p.m.; Lockport, Sandburg at Andrew; Oak Forest at Lemont, Oswego East at Plainfield Central, 4 p.m.; Fenwick at Lincoln-Way East, Lincoln-Way West at Lincoln-Way Central, Peotone at Wilmington, 4:30 p.m.

Boys cross country: Peotone at Marian Catholic, 4:30 p.m.; Dwight at U High Invitational, 5 p.m.

Girls cross country: Peotone at Marian Catholic, 4:30 p.m.; Dwight at U High Invitational, 5 p.m.

Girls tennis: Bolingbrook at Romeoville, Oswego at Minooka, Ottawa at Morris, Plainfield Central at Plainfield East, Plainfield South at Plainfield North, 4 p.m.; Homewood-Flossmoor at Lincoln-Way West, Lockport at Lincoln-Way East, Nazareth at Joliet Catholic, Providence at Loyola, Yorkville at Joliet, 4:30 p.m.

Girls swimming: Lincoln-Way East at Oswego East, Morris at LaSalle-Peru, 5 p.m.

Wednesday, September 10

Girls volleyball: Andrew at Providence, Lemont at Lincoln-Way West, Plainfield North at Oswego East, Romeoville at Lockport, 5:30 p.m.; Joliet West at Marist, Lyons at Lincoln-Way East, Wilmington at Beecher, 6 p.m.; Dwight at Streator, Gardner-South Wilmington at Herscher, 7 p.m.

Boys soccer: Joliet Catholic at Marian Catholic, 4:30 p.m.; Horizon Science at Peotone, 5:30 p.m.; Beecher at Coal City, Bishop McNamara at Reed-Custer, 6 p.m.; LaSalle-Peru at Morris, 6:15 p.m.

Boys golf: Joliet at Bolingbrook, Minooka at Oswego East, Morris at Kaneland, Oswego at Plainfield South, Plainfield Central at Plainfield East, Romeoville at Plainfield North, Wilmington at Beecher, 4 p.m.; Coal City at Reed-Custer; Lincoln-Way Central, Lincoln-Way East, Lincoln-Way West, Lockport at Lockport Invitational, 4:15 p.m.; Bradley-Bourbonnais, Peotone at Crete-Monee; Joliet Catholic at Andrew, 4:30 p.m.

Girls golf: Plainfield South at Plainfield East, 3 p.m.; Metea Valley at Plainfield North, Nazareth at Joliet Catholic, 3:30 p.m.; Joliet at Minooka, 4 p.m.; Lincoln-Way Central at Bradley-Bourbonnais; Lincoln-Way West at Stagg; Plano, Seneca at Coal City, 4:30 p.m.

Girls tennis: Joliet Catholic at Providence, Lincoln-Way Central at Ottawa, Lockport at Glenbard West, 4:30 p.m.

Girls swimming: Plainfield at Lockport, 5 p.m.

Girls flag football: Joliet Central at Plainfield Central, Plainfield East at Plainfield South, Minooka at Plainfield North, Bolingbrook at Oswego East, 6 p.m.; Romeoville at Andrew, 7:30 p.m.

Thursday, September 11

Girls volleyball: Lemont at Hillcrest, Plainfield East at Lincoln-Way Central, 5:30 p.m., Coal City at Manteno, Lockport at Hinsdale Central, Peotone at Reed-Custer, Providence at Yorkville Christian, Wilmington at Lisle, 6 p.m.; Gardner-South Wilmington at Grant Park, 6:30 p.m.; Midland at Seneca, Putnam County at Dwight, 7 p.m.

Boys soccer: Bolingbrook at Plainfield North, Chicago Christian at Peotone, De La Salle at Providence, Oswego East at Romeoville, Plainfield Central at Plainfield South, Plainfield East at Joliet West, 4:30 p.m.; Joliet Central at Minooka, Shepard at Lemont, 5 p.m.; Bloom at Lincoln-Way East, 6:15 p.m.

Boys golf: Benet at Joliet Catholic, 3:30 p.m.; Lincoln-Way East at Homewood-Flossmoor, T.F. South at Lemont, 3:45 p.m.; Lexington, Morris at Dwight, 4 p.m.; Providence at St. Rita, 4:15 p.m.; Manteno at Peotone, Romeoville at Plainfield North, Wilmington at Lisle, 4:30 p.m.

Girls golf: Bolingbrook at Plainfield East, 3 p.m.; Lemont at Benet, 3:30 p.m.; DePaul Prep, Nazareth at Providence; Plainfield Central at Joliet, Plainfield North at Minooka, Plainfield South at Romeoville, 4 p.m.; Joliet Catholic, Westmont at Aurora Central Catholic; Lincoln-Way East at Lockport, Manteno at Peotone, 4:30 p.m.

Girls tennis: Morris at Yorkville, Oswego East at Bolingbrook, Plainfield East at Oswego, Plainfield North at Plainfield Central, Romeoville at Minooka, 4 p.m.; Andrew at Lockport, Blue Island Eisenhower at Lemont, Joliet at Plainfield South, Lincoln-Way Central at Homewood-Flossmoor, Lincoln-Way West at Bradley-Bourbonnais, Stagg at Lincoln-Way East, 4:30 p.m.

Girls swimming: Lemont, TF United at Oak Lawn, 4:30 p.m.; Andrew, Sandburg at Joliet; Lincoln-Way Central at Homewood-Flossmoor, Lincoln-Way East at Bradley-Bourbonnais, Lockport at Stagg; Morris, Normal University at Pontiac, 5 p.m.

Girls flag football: Bloom at Joliet Central, 7 p.m.

Friday, September 12

Football: Homewood-Flossmoor at Lockport, 6:15 p.m.; Plainfield East at Joliet Central, Plainfield South at Joliet West, 6:30 p.m.; Andrew at Lincoln-Way West, Bloom at Coal City, Bolingbrook at Oswego, Dwight at Shelbyville, Minooka at Yorkville, Neuqua Valley at Lincoln-Way East, Oswego East at Plainfield North, Peotone at Wilmington, Seneca at Clinton, Romeoville at Plainfield Central, Streator at Reed-Custer, 7 p.m.; Bremen at Lemont, Joliet Catholic at Fenwick, Providence at Carmel, Stagg at Lincoln-Way Central, 7:30 p.m.

Girls volleyball: Bolingbrook at Lyons Quad; Joliet Catholic at Niles West Tournament; Joliet West, Lockport in Kavanaugh Invitational at Downers Grove South, Minooka at Windsor Invitational, 5 p.m.

Boys golf: Midland, Seneca at Dwight; Oswego, Plainfield Central at Oswego East, 4 p.m.

Girls swimming: Bolingbrook, Lincoln-Way East, Lockport in Hornet Invitational at Hinsdale South (Diving); Morris at Shepard Invitational (Diving), 5 p.m.

Girls flag football: Romeoville at Bolingbrook, 6 p.m.

Saturday, September 13

Football: Morris at Peoria, 4:30 p.m.

Girls volleyball: Joliet Catholic at Niles West Invitational; Joliet West, Lockport in Kavanaugh Invitational at Downers Grove South; Minooka at Windsor Invitational, 8 a.m.; Reed-Custer, Seneca at Sandwich Invitational, TBA

Boys soccer: Plainfield North at Plainfield North Classic, 8:15 a.m.; Joliet Central at Lincoln-Way West, 10 a.m.; Lockport at Plainfield North Classic, 11:45 a.m.; Lincoln-Way Central, Lincoln-Way East, Morris, Plainfield Central, Plainfield East, Plainfield South, Romeoville at BodyArmor Series, TBD

Boys golf: Joliet, Joliet Catholic, Lincoln-Way Central, Lincoln-Way East, Lincoln-Way West, Lockport, Minooka, Providence at Providence Invitational, 7:30 a.m.

Girls golf: Bolingbrook at Bradley-Bourbonnais Invitational; Lincoln-Way East, Lockport, Plainfield East at Plainfield East Invitational, 8 a.m.

Boys cross country: Plainfield East at Lake Park Invitational, 8:30 a.m.; Joliet Central, Joliet West, Lincoln-Way East, Lincoln-Way West, Plainfield Central, Providence, Romeoville at Steelmen Invitational; Dwight, Peotone at PBL Invitational, 9 a.m.; Bolingbrook, Lemont, Lincoln-Way Central, Lockport, Minooka, Morris, Plainfield North, Plainfield South, Seneca in First to Finish Invitational in Peoria, 10 a.m.

Girls cross country: Joliet Catholic, Lemont, Lockport, Minooka, Morris, Plainfield North, Plainfield South, Seneca in First to the Finish Invitational in Peoria, 8 a.m.; Plainfield East at Lake Park Invitational, 8:30 a.m.; Joliet Central, Joliet West, Lincoln-Way Central, Lincoln-Way East, Lincoln-Way West, Plainfield Central, Providence, Romeoville at Steelmen Invitational; Dwight, Peotone at PBL Invitational, 9 a.m.

Girls tennis: Joliet, Joliet Catholic, Lemont, Minooka, Plainfield Central, Plainfield South at Joliet West Invitational; Lincoln-Way Central, Lincoln-Way East, Lincoln-Way West, Lockport, Morris at Lincoln-Way East Invitational; Providence at Oak Forest Quad, 8 a.m.

Girls swimming: Bolingbrook, Lincoln-Way East, Lockport in Hornet Invitational at Hinsdale South, Lemont, Lincoln-Way Central, Lincoln-Way West at Lincoln-Way Central Invitational; Morris at Shepard Invitational, 9 a.m.; Joliet, Plainfield at Riverside-Brookfield Invitational, 10 a.m.

Girls flag football: Plainfield East in Naperville North Jamboree; Plainfield South, Freeport at Plainfield Central; Romeoville, Bolingbrook in Bolingbrook’s Raider Quad

High School SportsWill County Front HeadlinesGrundy County Front Headlines
Steve Soucie

Steve Soucie

Steve Soucie is the Managing Editor of Friday Night Drive for Shaw Media. Also previously for Shaw Media, Soucie was the Sports Editor at the Joliet Herald News. Prior to that, Soucie worked at the Kankakee Daily Journal and for Pro Football Weekly.

J.T. Pedelty

J.T. Pedelty

J.T. is a graduate of Streator High School, Illinois Valley Community College and Southern Illinois University-Carbondale who is some 26 years into an award-winning sports journalism career and serves as a regional sports editor for Shaw Local Media and Friday Night Drive.