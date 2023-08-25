The Herald-News 2023 boys cross country preview

Dwight

Coach: Anne Simms

Key returner: Tristan Chambers (sr.)

Top newcomers: Luke Josefik (fr.), Aiden Bodine (fr.), Kaden Cavaness (fr.), Logan Bovelle (fr.), Tyler Gubbins (fr.)

Coach’s comments: “Overall, our team is very young but has so much potential and spunk. They are a great group of athletes who are fun to coach. Due to our small size, we may not see as much team success this year, but I am looking forward to many individual accomplishments.”

Joliet Catholic

Coach: Jason Midlock

Key returners: Nathan Ciarlette (sr.), Chris Corsi (so.)

Coach’s comments: “The Hillmen are looking to gain racing experience as the season progresses. The team logged consistent summer miles and are excited to compete. They are working to push themselves and each other to improve.”

Joliet Central

Coach: Doug Cherry

Key returners: Juan Guevara (sr.), Johnathan Mooney (sr.), Myles Wedic (sr), Christian Munoz (sr), Esteban Vasquez (jr)

Top newcomers: Diego Santos (so.), Nathaniel Gabriel (fr.)

Coach’s comments: “We should be a much-improved team from a rough year last year. Last year, we lacked runners with varsity experience. With five of our top seven returning, we have an experienced squad that understands how to train and compete at the varsity level. We should be a much more competitive team this year.”

Joliet West

Coach: Adam Conard

Key returners: Marcellus Mines (sr.), Julian Esquivel (jr.), Alejandro Vierya (sr.), Joey Grasso (sr.), Jose Nevarez (sr.), Aiden Grembowicz (jr.), Elijah Zamoras (jr.), Connor Kelly (jr.)

Top newcomers: Elija Jones (sr.), Casey Koerner (fr.)

Worth noting: Mines is a two-time state qualifier in cross country and finished third in the Class 3A 1,600-meter run in track and field last spring. Esquivel ran a sub-10-minute 3,200 and was a part of the Tigers’ state-qualifying 4x800 relay team.

Coach’s comments: “We are excited about the possibilities this year. Our numbers took a big hit with the onset of the pandemic, but we are back up near 40 runners again. This year’s team has the best depth we’ve had in years, and we expect that to push us further into the postseason this season.”

Lincoln-Way East

Coach: Ross Widinski

Key returners: Sean Hanrahan (jr.), Michael O’Brien (sr.), Drew Arnold (sr.), Kyle Arnold (sr.)

Top newcomers: Nathan O’Reilly (jr.), Luke Mueller (fr.), Nathan Schroers (fr.)

Coach’s comments: “With the graduation of four of our top five runners, we are in the middle of our rebuild. That said, this team is confident that they can compete at a very high level. The team has put in the work and miles over the summer and hopes to continue the program’s history of postseason success. This team loves a challenge and is ready to prove they belong.”

Lockport

Coach: Tom Razo

Key returners: Max Maloney (sr.), Nathan Powley (sr.), Cam Valcich (sr.), Caleb Brownlee (sr.), Jake Cruz (jr.)

Coach’s comments: “We hope to develop some freshmen as the season goes on. The team has some important goals to hit this year. We will work hard this season to meet our goals.”

Morris

Coach: Joe Blumberg

Key returners: Nikita Hovious (so.), Brodie Peterson (so.), Jonathon Zarbock (so.), Owen Noon (so.), Parker Fleetwood (so.), Chase McConnell (so.), Chris Hovious (sr.), Luchi Eberhard (jr.), William Gordon (sr.), Cameron Raymer (jr.)

Top newcomers: Cuyler Swanson (fr.), Everett Swanson (fr.), Paulie Donahue (sr.)

Worth noting: Nikita Hovious was All-Interstate 8 Conference last season as a freshman. Both Swansons were Illinois Elementary School Association All-State last season.

Coach’s comments: “It’s going to take all 18 guys to accomplish our goals. Everybody has a role and is a key cog. No. 18’s job is to push the 17th guy, who pushes the 16th. While ‘18 = 7′ may drive a math teacher crazy, it’s going to take all 18 guys to be one of the seven best teams in our sectional.”

Plainfield Central

Coach: Jeff Purdom

Key returners: Tyler Schick (sr,), Harlan Matson (sr.), Arnold Arce (sr.), Ubaldo Rodriguez (jr.), Luke Adair (jr.)

Coach’s comments: “The boys should have a great pack up front with lots of experience in big meets. Schick, Matson and Arce will lead the charge. Rodriguez and Adair both had breakout track seasons in the spring and will be key pieces on a team with potential to compete at a high level at the state championship in November.”

Plainfield East

Coach: Richard Gatz

Key returners: Ryan Breese (sr.), Joey Lagattolla (sr.), Tyler Fadenholz (jr.), Sebastian Roman (jr.), Jon Berducido (so.), Grant Withaeger (so.), Dominic Taylor (so.), Tristan Dravo (so.), Evan Breese (so.)

Top newcomers: Nick Polzin (fr.), Josue Artavia (fr.)

Coach’s comments: “Plenty of patience will be required with this group since they are just coming together at the end of the summer, but they work hard and have great attitudes, and we look forward to a strong end to our season come conference and regional time.”

Plainfield South

Coach: Jason Crowe

Key returners: Camyn Viger (sr,), Dylan Maloney (jr.), Gavin Borger (sr.)

Top newcomers: Joaquin DeAlba (sr.), Riley Fink (jr.), Tyler Miller (so.), Austin Cory (so.), Alex Batsala (fr.), Dylan Buturusis (fr.)

Worth noting: The Cougars won the Class 3A state championship last season.

Coach’s comments: “We are looking forward to another competitive season in the Southwest Prairie Conference and the state meet in November.”

Seneca

Coach: Kim Foster

Key returners: AJ Keedy (sr.), Logan Pasakarnis (sr.), Connor Pabian (jr.), Jaxson Finch (so.)

Top newcomers: Sebastian Deering (jr.), Landon Hebel (fr.), and Alex Gagnon (fr.)

Coach’s comments: “I would like to see both teams (boys and girls) win conference this year. It’s hard to say what the postseason will look like due to some schools moving up to 2A, but our goals are to advance to sectionals, for sure.”

Wilmington

Coach: Stephanie Stickel

Key returner: Cody Prindiville (sr.)

Top newcomer: Alex Boyer (jr.)

Coach’s comments: “All of our runners are hardworking, dedicated and passionate about running. They have set their personal goals high, and I’m ready to watch them soar.”