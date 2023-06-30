Girls soccer: Meet the 2023 Herald-News All-Area Team

The Herald-News coverage area quickly is becoming a hotbed of talent for girls soccer, much like baseball and softball. Here is a look at the best the area had to offer as the 2023 Herald-News All-Area Team is announced.

FIRST TEAM

Cami Butler (left) (John Starks jstarks@dailyherald.com)

Cami Butler, Lincoln-Way East, jr., F: Tied for the team lead with 17 goals in helping the Griffins earn their first state trophy by taking fourth in Class 3A. The junior forward also had two assists.

Alaina Clark (Submitted photo)

Alaina Clark, Wilmington, so., F: The sophomore forward had 28 goals, a school record for boys or girls, and 11 assists for the Wildcats. She was named All-Illinois Central EIght and All-Sectional.

Mia Davis (Gary Middendorf – gmiddendorf@shawmedia/Gary Middendorf)

Mia Davis, Plainfield North, sr., F: The senior forward had 13 goals and 13 assists for the Tigers. She was an All-Southwest Prairie Conference selection and named to the Wheaton North All-Tournament Team.

Bella Diorio (Submitted photo)

Bella Diorio, Lockport, sr., F: Diorio scored 41 goals and had 20 assists to help lead the Porters to a 19-2-1 record. The senior forward, who played only one season of high school soccer, was named an All-American and will continue her career at TCU.

Tessa Fagerson (Submitted photo)

Tessa Fagerson, Plainfield North, sr., F: Fagerson scored 34 goals and had five assists in leading the Tigers to their first sectional championship and a 23-2-2 record. The senior forward, who was named Herald-News Player of the Year, will continue her career at DePaul University.

Ellie Feigl (left) (John Starks jstarks@dailyherald.com)

Ellie Feigl, Lincoln-Way East, so., F: Feigl tied for the team lead with 17 goals for the Griffins. The sophomore forward helped lead the Griffins to their first state trophy as they took fourth in Class 3A.

Nora Gaffney (Submitted photo)

Nora Gaffney, Lincoln-Way West, sr., F: The Warriors’ senior forward scored 16 goals and had nine assists. She was named All-SouthWest Suburban Conference and All-Sectional and will play next year at Loras College.

Taylor Green, Plainfield North, sr., D: The senior defender not only finished with five goals and three assists, but was the keystone of a defense that posted 20 shutouts on the season.

Addison Grigg, Plainfield South, sr. F: Grigg scored 27 goals and had nine assists for the Cougars, leading the Southwest Prairie Conference in goals and total points. She broke the school record for goals in a season and points in a season and was named All-SPC and All-Sectional.

Chloe Grundhofer (Gary Middendorf - gmiddendorf@shawmedia.com/Gary Middendorf)

Chloe Grundhofer, Lincoln-Way Central, sr., D: Grundhofer was the anchor for a Knights unit that allowed only 10 goals all season. She also was the player who inbounded the ball the most often and took most of the corner kicks.

Kaylin Klutcharch (Submitted photo)

Kaylin Klutcharch, Lockport, sr., M: The senior midfielder had five goals and seven assists for the Porters and was a key component of the defense that posted 13 shutouts. She will continue her career at Indiana State.

Kait Lavezzi (Submitted photo)

Kait Lavezzi, Minooka, sr., F: Lavezzi had 25 goals and two assists for the Indians. She was an All-Southwest Prairie Conference and All-Sectional selection.

Gabriella Mattio (Gary Middendorf – gmiddendorf@shawmedia/Gary Middendorf)

Gabriella Mattio, Plainfield North, sr., M: The senior midfielder had 12 goals and 18 assists for the Tigers. She was named All-Southwest Prairie Conference and to the Plainfield Classic All-Tournament Team.

Brooklyn Mortell (Gary Middendorf - gmiddendorf@shawmedia.com/Gary Middendorf)

Brooklyn Mortell: Lincoln-Way East, sr., M: The senior midfielder had six goals and nine assists for the Griffins and helped them win their first state trophy. She also was a captain and the vocal leader of the team, often giving halftime speeches.

Ella Rucka (Submitted photo)

Ella Rucka, Minooka, sr., M: Rucka had 17 goals and 12 assists for the Indians. She was an All-Southwest Prairie Conference and All-Sectional selection.

HONORABLE MENTION

Andrea Arnold, Plainfield South

Ella Banas, Wilmington

Elizabeth Burfeind, Lincoln-Way East

Heather Canny, Lockport

Kaitlyn Cheop, Plainfield South

Alexa Clark, Wilmington

Christine Erdman, Lincoln-Way Central

Callie Hefner, Minooka

Abby Henson, Morris

Breanna Herlihy, Lincoln-Way East

Mason Hillery, Plainfield South

Ella McDonnell, Morris

Ava Peterson, Lincoln-Way West

Cali Rucka, Minooka

Madi Watt, Lincoln-Way Central