Don’t Hook Up a New Dryer to a Dirty Dryer Vent

A new clothes dryer can improve efficiency, shorten drying times, and lower energy use. However, many homeowners overlook one important step during installation: making sure the dryer vent is professionally cleaned before connecting the new appliance.

According to the U.S. Fire Administration, clogged dryer vents remain one of the leading causes of preventable household fires. Over time, lint, dust, and debris naturally build up inside dryer vent lines, restricting airflow and forcing dryers to work harder than necessary. Even newer, high-efficiency dryers can struggle if connected to a vent system that has not been properly maintained.

Installing a new dryer without first cleaning the vent can create several problems. Restricted airflow may reduce the appliance’s performance, increase drying times, raise energy costs, and place unnecessary strain on the dryer’s internal components. In some situations, trapped heat combined with lint accumulation may also create a dangerous fire hazard inside the vent system.

Dryer Vent Wizard recommends having dryer vents inspected and professionally cleaned whenever replacing an older dryer, especially if the previous appliance experienced overheating, excessive lint buildup, or clothes taking longer than normal to dry. Professional cleaning removes hidden debris from the entire vent line, including hard-to-reach areas that many homeowners cannot safely access on their own.

A clogged vent system may also cause excess moisture and heat to remain trapped inside the laundry area. Over time, this can contribute to humidity problems and additional wear on both the dryer and the surrounding areas of the home. Homeowners should watch for warning signs such as burning odors, excessive heat in the laundry room, clothing remaining damp after a full cycle, or lint collecting around the dryer connection.

Pairing a new dryer with a professionally cleaned vent system helps improve efficiency, reduce fire risks, and protect the investment homeowners make in their new appliance.

To schedule an inspection and cleaning, please contact:

Dryer Vent Wizard of Will County

(815) 215-2090

jenzenberger@dryerventwizard.com

www.willcountydryervent.com

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