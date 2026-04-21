Omega Plumbing, Heating and Cooling - What To Do When Your Sump Pump Fails and How to Stay Protected (Provided)

A sump pump is your home’s first line of defense against basement flooding. When it fails, water can quickly accumulate and cause serious damage to flooring, walls, and personal belongings. Knowing what to do in that moment can help minimize the impact and protect your home.

If your sump pump stops working, start by checking the power source. Make sure the unit is plugged in and that the circuit breaker has not tripped. If the pump still does not run, it may be clogged, overwhelmed by heavy water flow, or worn out from regular use. In some cases, a stuck float switch or blocked discharge line can also prevent the system from activating properly.

While waiting for professional help, take steps to limit damage. Move valuables and furniture away from affected areas and use towels, fans, or a wet vacuum to remove standing water if possible. Acting quickly can help reduce repair costs and prevent mold growth, which can begin developing within 24 to 48 hours.

One of the most effective ways to prevent this situation is by installing a battery backup system. During heavy storms, power outages are common, and that is often when sump pumps are needed most. A backup system ensures your sump pump continues to operate even when electricity is unavailable.

Battery backups automatically activate when the primary pump fails, providing continuous protection without requiring manual intervention. Some systems can also alert homeowners when issues arise, offering an added layer of awareness and control.

Routine maintenance and inspections also play a key role in preventing unexpected failures. Testing your sump pump before storm season, clearing debris, and ensuring proper drainage can make a significant difference in performance.

Protect your home before the next storm hits. Contact Omega Plumbing, Heating & Cooling to install or service your sump pump and battery backup system today!

For more information, please contact:

Omega Plumbing Heating & Cooling

521 Oak Leaf Court, Unit A

Joliet, IL 60436

815-773-0808

www.omegaplumbing.com