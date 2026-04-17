Silver Cross NICU Milestone Bead Program Offers Parents Comfort and Connection

Parents whose newborns are being cared for in the Amy, Matthew and Jay Vana Neonatal Intensive Care Unit at Silver Cross Hospital look to the doctors and nurses for any encouraging reports and updates throughout their stay.

When those milestones come, they celebrate and look forward to the next. And when their baby is home—whether it’s after a week or many weeks—parents are then focused on returning to “normal” as soon as possible.

For the past month and a half, the Silver Cross NICU staff has surprised and delighted new parents with a way to carry those early milestone memories forever—literally.

NICU staff adopted the NICU Milestone Bead Program, where parents of each baby in the NICU for seven days or more receive the kit, as well as a chart showing what the different beads signify. “It’s like a charm bracelet you can keep adding to,” said Peggy Farrell, DNP, RN, Silver Cross Director of NICU and Lactation Services. “The most prized bead, of course, is for when the baby is discharged and goes home. Then the parents have this forever.”

Farrell said after hearing about the program, NICU Case Manager Jen Wirth, RN, submitted a grant request approved by the Little Giraffe Foundation . “It has been so great for the families,” she explained. “When we explain what it’s all about, they are amazed. They don’t expect it. And they love it. They get the first one, and they’re already looking forward to the next one. The parents wear them every day. It offers another connection with their babies’ progress and with the staff.”

“Parents seem more confident with that connection,” said Farrell. “It makes the time going through the NICU a little less isolating and more meaningful. That’s what we always want to do for the parents.”

To learn more about the Amy, Matthew and Jay Vana Neonatal Intensive Care Unit at Silver Cross, visit silvercross.org .

Silver Cross Hospital

1900 Silver Cross Blvd.

New Lenox, IL 60451

Ph: 815-300-1100

www.silvercross.org