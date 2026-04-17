Dixon police urging residents to remain ‘weather aware’, prepare for potentially severe storms

The Dixon Police Department is closely monitoring the weather today, preparing for possibly severe storms that could move through the Sauk Valley this afternoon and evening.

“We urge all residents to remain weather aware and take precautions now,” the department said in a news release, adding that conditions could change rapidly.

An enhanced risk for severe weather remains in place across northwestern Illinois for this afternoon and evening, according to the National Weather Service.

Damaging winds and tornadoes, some possibly strong, are the primary threats. Localized flash flooding is also possible. Southerly winds will gust to around 40 mph this afternoon prior to severe thunderstorm development, according to the NWS.

The severe thunderstorm threat for Friday in northern Illinois (National Weather Service National Weather Service)

Dixon police are urging residents to be prepared by taking the following precautions:

• Have a way to receive emergency alerts (weather radio, phone notifications, local media)

• Identify a safe place in your home (basement or interior room away from windows)

• Secure outdoor items that could become hazardous in high winds

If a warning is issued

• Seek shelter immediately

• Avoid traveling unless absolutely necessary

• Stay away from downed power lines and report them right away

If weather sirens are activated, do not call the dispatch center to ask if they are real. Dispatchers are likely handling numerous 911 calls, and unnecessary inquiries could delay emergency response.

The department is actively monitoring conditions and will continue to provide updates as information becomes available, according to the release.