Morris Community High School breaks ground on new construction on Wednesday, May 6

A rendering from the architect at Green and Associates for what the school's front entrance will look like after the renovation and addition, though this is a very early rendering and could change. (Photo provided by Morris Community High School)

Morris Community High School will break ground on its new addition at 3:30 p.m. Wednesday, May 6.

The Morris Community High District 101 Board approved at $14,385,265 bid on Monday that includes building concrete, steel, masonry, glazing, cold-formed, metal framing, roofing and geothermal. Thanks to this, work on the building can begin soon.

The total project is expected to cost $67 million, and was approved by voters in a referendum in April 2025.

The project will see the school’s unattached buildings demolished, with the new building going toward changing the school’s current L-shape into a square. There will also be a courtyard in the center.

It also gets the cafeteria out of the basement, adds more classrooms, and provides enough funding to renovate older parts of the school, replace HVAC systems, and allow the district to upgrade the electrical service.