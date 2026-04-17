DeKalb STARR Awards spotlight community impact in sustainability

Members of the Citizens’ Environmental Commission gather with the recipients of the DeKalb STARR Awards following the presentation at Earth Fest on April 11, 2026, at Northern Illinois University's Founders Memorial Library. (Photo provided by city of DeKalb)

Four local leaders in sustainability have been recognized with DeKalb’s annual STARR Awards for their work in small business, government, a learning garden and a pawpaw advocate.

The City’s Citizens’ Environmental Commission (CEC) presented the DeKalb STARR (Sustainability Through Action, Resiliency and Responsibility) Awards on April 11 at Earth Fest, hosted by DeCarbon DeKalb and Northern Illinois University at Founders Memorial Library.

“These awards highlight the incredible work happening across DeKalb to build a more sustainable community,” CEC Chair Julie Jesmer said in a news release. “From growing fresh food and planting native trees to advancing clean energy and sustainable business practices, this year’s recipients are leading by example and making a lasting impact.”

The STARR Awards recognize individuals, businesses and organizations in the DeKalb community who demonstrate outstanding leadership and commitment to sustainability across multiple categories. Nominations were solicited and received from community members.

This year, the Rick Johns Memorial Donation Garden received the STARR Award for Sustainable Community Project. The garden at St. Paul’s Episcopal Church provides hands-on learning for NIU students and donated more than 1,000 pounds of produce last year.

Austin Cliffe, Executive Director of the Pawpaw Foundation, was named the Individual Sustainability Champion for his work leading the nonprofit in its mission to plant native pawpaw trees and educate the public about their ecological, cultural, and nutritional value.

Every Little Bit was named Green Business of the Year. Owner Jessica Cima has turned her love and knowledge of sustainable food production and preservation into a company that shares her passion with others.

The Kishwaukee Water Reclamation District received the STARR Award for Corporate/Institutional Environmental Leadership to recognize KWRD’s multiple sustainability initiatives, including facility upgrades, rewilding more than ten acres with native plants, and the installation of generators fueled by biogas, putting KWRD on track to become energy neutral.

Community members are encouraged to keep an eye out for their neighbors making a difference in sustainability locally and submit their names for a STARR Award when the nomination period reopens early next year.