Joliet Catholic Academy to Host 41st Annual Jubilate at New Hollywood Casino

Joliet Catholic Academy is trying something new for Jubilate, its biggest fundraiser of the year. On Saturday, March 21, the school community will gather at the brand-new Hollywood Casino in Joliet for the 41st annual event, centered on the theme “All In For JCA.”

The night kicks off at 6 p.m. and offers a full Saturday night lineup. It’s a mix of a formal dinner and a night at the casino, featuring gambling, dancing, and plenty of time to catch up with old friends. Beyond the social side, the evening serves as a major boost for the school’s faculty and students, with all proceeds going directly toward supporting the education at JCA. Tickets are $175 each or $1,750 for a table of 10.

A major focus for this year’s “Call for Cash” campaign is a $25,000 goal dedicated to classroom upgrades and school wide security. These funds are slated for new guest check-in software and specific enhancements requested by teachers to improve the daily experience for all students.

If you’re looking to get away for a while, the live and silent auctions being held during Jubilate

are worth keeping an eye on. This year’s big-ticket items include trips to the slopes of Beaver Creek, Colorado, and the vineyards of Napa Valley, along with various raffles throughout the night.

On behalf of the Hilltoppers and Angels, Joliet Catholic Academy is encouraging the community to buy tickets or consider an event sponsorship to help reach these fundraising targets. Whether you are an alum, a parent, or a local supporter, it’s a chance to see the new casino space while helping out the student body.

For more information about Jubilate, visit jolietcatholicacademy.org/news-and-events/jubilate , or contact Special Events Director Christine Voss at 815-773-0784.

Joliet Catholic Academy

1200 N. Larkin Avenue

Joliet, IL 60435

Ph: 815-741-0500

jolietcatholicacademy.org