Warning Signs of a Retinal Tear

Your vision is one of your most important senses, and changes to it should never be ignored. A retinal tear is a serious eye condition that can lead to permanent vision loss if left untreated. The good news is that most retinal tears can be managed successfully when detected early. Knowing the warning signs can help you seek care at the right time and protect your long-term vision.

One of the most common symptoms of a retinal tear is the sudden appearance of floaters. These specks or strands may look like cobwebs or dark spots drifting across your field of vision. While occasional floaters are normal, a noticeable increase, especially if it happens suddenly, can be a sign of trouble.

Another warning sign is flashes of light. These flashes may appear in the peripheral vision and often look like brief streaks or sparks. They occur when the retina is pulled or irritated and should be evaluated promptly.

A retinal tear may also cause shadows or a dark curtain in your peripheral vision. This shadow can spread quickly if the tear leads to a retinal detachment, which is a medical emergency. Blurred or distorted vision can also occur, even if the changes seem mild at first.

Retinal tears often develop when the vitreous gel inside the eye naturally changes with age. They can also occur after an injury, high levels of nearsightedness, or previous eye surgery. Since these symptoms can appear suddenly, it is important to listen to your instincts and seek help right away if something feels off.

Dr. Desai of Windy City Retina specializes in diagnosing and treating retinal conditions with advanced technology and personalized care. If you notice any sudden changes in your vision, schedule an evaluation immediately. Early action can make a significant difference in preserving your sight.

