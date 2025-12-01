Providence Catholic Celebrates Academic and Athletic Achievements; Placement Exam Registration Opens

Providence Catholic High School has opened registration for the incoming student Placement Exam, scheduled for Saturday, December 6. The exam serves as the first step for families seeking a four-year college preparatory experience grounded in academics, faith formation, athletics, and community. For the Class of 2030, Merit and Legacy Scholarships have doubled, and many additional scholarship and financial aid opportunities are available for incoming students. Registration information is available at providencecatholic.org .

The school’s mission is reflected in the accomplishments of the Class of 2025, whose academic achievements underscore Providence Catholic’s commitment to student success. Together, graduates were offered $39 million in college scholarships, including 287 accepted awards totaling $11.3 million and 46 students who received scholarships valued at $100,000 or more. The class also includes 52 Illinois State Scholars, two students with perfect ACT scores, and several students recognized by the National Merit Scholarship Program.

Student performance extends beyond the classroom. The Providence Catholic Math Team secured its seventh consecutive Regional Championship, continuing a record of excellence in academic competition.

Athletic success remains a defining aspect of the Providence experience. Last year, the Celtics earned a Dance Team state championship, an individual Wrestling state championship, two team state runner-up finishes for Softball and Cheer, and three IHSA Elite 8 appearances. The school also recorded 4 conference titles, 6 regional championships, and 5 sectional titles, with 50 All-Conference, 24 All-Area, and 17 All-State honorees. This year, Providence further celebrated a notable achievement as the Girls Volleyball Team placed third in the state, concluding a season marked by competitive excellence and teamwork.

With continued academic and athletic success, Providence Catholic emphasizes leadership, scholarship, service, and faith as central pillars of its mission. Learn more and register online at www.providencecatholic.org .

