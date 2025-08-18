Refresh Your Skin: 15% Off Microdermabrasion & Products in August at Eterna MedSpa

As summer winds down, it’s the perfect time to address sun damage and prepare your skin for the coming months.

This August, kickstart your skin’s transformation with a professional microdermabrasion treatment at Eterna MedSpa & Laser Vein Center, now available at 15% off. This advanced deep exfoliation uses a specialized wand to gently polish the skin with fine, high-grade crystals, sweeping away the dull, damaged outer layers. A mask is applied afterwards to help calm the skin, as well as a moisturizer, SPF, and eye cream. The treatment diminishes the appearance of fine lines, fades sun spots and scars, and clears congested pores. The result is a visibly brighter, smoother, and more even-toned complexion. For optimal results, a series of treatments is recommended.

To prolong the results of your professional treatment, Eterna is also offering a 15% discount on all Image Skincare products throughout August. Image Skincare is an evidence-based clinical skin care company, providing professional products and effective solutions. This is the perfect opportunity to stock up on your favorite cleansers and serums or to have an expert at Eterna recommend a new regimen tailored just for you.

Did your busy summer of travel and activities leave you feeling worn down? As you gear up for the demands of the upcoming fall season, it’s just as important to recharge your body as it is to refresh your skin. For this reason, Eterna always offers its revitalizing IV injections. These treatments deliver a powerful blend of vitamins, minerals, and hydration directly into your bloodstream, providing the perfect boost to your immune system and energy levels.

Let Eterna’s dedicated team help you feel rejuvenated and confident. For more information about Eterna’s services or to schedule an appointment, visit https://www.eternalaser.com/ .

Eterna MedSpa & Laser Vein Center

217 Vertin Boulevard

Shorewood, IL 60404

Ph: 815-254-8888

https://www.eternalaser.com/