Is It Time to Clean Your Dryer Vent?

Your dryer might be one of the hardest-working appliances in your home, but it’s often neglected until something breaks. A clogged or poorly maintained dryer vent isn’t just a hassle; it can also be dangerous. Lint buildup is one of the main causes of house fires, and a simple cleaning could help protect your home and make your appliance run more efficiently.

So how do you know when it’s time for an inspection or cleaning? Here are a few signs to watch for:

Drying takes too long: If clothes need more than one cycle, the machine might not be at fault. A blocked vent restricts airflow, hindering drying. Damp towels or jeans after a cycle suggest a vent problem.

The outside of the dryer feels hot: When heat can’t escape through the vent, it builds up inside your dryer, which is a warning sign. If the top or sides of your dryer feel unusually hot, it’s time to schedule a vent inspection.

Burning smell: A burning or musty smell during drying is a serious warning sign. It could mean lint is overheating inside the vent. Turn the dryer off immediately and call Dryer Vent Wizard of Will County.

Excess lint or debris: If you see lint accumulating around the dryer, vent opening, or outside exhaust, that’s another clue. It means the airflow is restricted, and lint is backing up into the system.

No recent maintenance: Experts recommend professional dryer vent cleaning at least once a year, especially for large households or those with pets. Regular upkeep extends appliance life, boosts energy efficiency, and lowers fire risk.

