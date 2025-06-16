Rejuvenate and Protect Skin with Eterna MedSpa’s June Specials

Throughout the month of June, Eterna MedSpa & Laser Vein Center is offering a great opportunity to achieve your best summer skin with two special offers. Rejuvenate your skin with a refreshing O2Facial, now 15% off, and shield it from the summer sun with EltaMD sunscreens and skincare, available at a 15% discount.

Think of the O2Facial as the ultimate reset button for your complexion. It starts with a deep double cleanse to clean out the pores and a massaging exfoliation to sweep dead skin cells away. Then the O2 hydrating mask is applied under comforting steam.

“You literally will feel the bubbling working to bring oxygen to your skin,” said Kathe Malinowski, lead esthetician and Marketing Manager for Eterna MedSpa & Laser Vein Center.

The facial ends with a Vitamin c serum, plant-based stem cell serum, and moisturizer. “The glow is undeniable,” Malinowski said.

And what better way to protect that freshly revitalized skin than with the medical-grade line of EltaMD sunscreens and skincare?

The EltaMD UV Elements is a 100% mineral-based SPF sunscreen in a tinted, moisturizing base. It is gentle for even the most sensitive skin types, including post-procedure skin. Its chemical-free actives, zinc oxide and titanium dioxide, provide safe but sure sun protection.

These mineral-based UV filters work with ultra-hydrating hyaluronic acid to protect and hydrate the skin. UV Elements has a universal tint that beautifully enhances most skin tones for a more youthful appearance.

The Oil-free EltaMD UV Clear Tinted helps calm and protect sensitive skin types prone to discoloration and breakouts associated with acne and rosacea. It contains niacinamide (Vitamin B3), hyaluronic acid, and lactic acid, ingredients that promote the appearance of healthy-looking skin. Very lightweight and silky, it may be worn with makeup or alone. EltaMD UV Clear is also available in an untinted formula.

Visit Eterna MedSpa this June to give your skin the ultimate glow-up and protective care it deserves!

For more information, please contact:

Eterna MedSpa & Laser Vein Center

217 Vertin Boulevard

Shorewood, IL 60404

Ph: 815.254.8888

https://www.eternalaser.com/