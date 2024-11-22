Joliet Catholic Academy: Key Dates For Prospective Students

Calling all eighth graders considering Joliet Catholic Academy: mark your calendar for a few important upcoming dates!

The Entrance Exam, a key step in the admissions process at JCA, is scheduled for Saturday, Dec. 7. All incoming freshmen must take the exam to receive acceptance and appropriate course placement in one of JCA’s three levels of curriculum. The exam will be held from 8 to 11:30 a.m.

Want to prepare? JCA offers a Pre-Entrance Exam Workshop and Parent Admissions Informational Meeting at 6 p.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 4. Students will receive a brief overview of the High School Placement Test (HSPT) and have the chance to complete sample test questions, while parents gain valuable insights into the next application steps and learn about course placement and financial aid.

Seeking scholarship opportunities? In addition to the Entrance Exam, JCA offers the prestigious Heritage Award for incoming freshmen. This merit-based scholarship, ranging from $500 to $5,000 off tuition, recognizes outstanding leadership, talent, and community involvement. Applications are due on Dec. 7.

To be considered, students need to submit an application, a 500-word essay, grade school report cards, and a letter of recommendation.

“It is important to stay on top of the steps that are part of the JCA application process,” said Director of Admissions Jared Voss.

Interested in seeing JCA in action? JCA also offers the opportunity for seventh- and eighth-grade students to schedule shadow visits for most Fridays during the school year from September through April.

Don’t miss these important dates and opportunities to join the Joliet Catholic Academy community. For more information about the Entrance Exam, Heritage Award, shadow visits, or the overall admissions process, please visit https://www.jca-online.org/admissions/ .

Joliet Catholic Academy : 1200 N. Larkin Avenue : Joliet, IL 60435 : Ph: 815-741-0500 : jca-online.org