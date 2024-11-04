Experience The Benefits Of Microdermabrasion At Eterna MedSpa

Are you ready to reveal your skin’s natural radiance? November is the perfect time to rejuvenate your complexion with microdermabrasion, and Eterna MedSpa & Laser Vein Center is offering a great deal to help you achieve your skincare goals.

What is microdermabrasion? To put it simply, it’s a deep exfoliation. The one hour in-office treatment starts with a deep cleanse and an enzyme that is applied under steam. Then, using a powerful electronic vacuum, high-grade micro crystals are sprayed across the surface of the skin through a pressurized wand to scrub off the layers of dead skin cells and impurities, revealing the fresh, healthy skin underneath. A mask is applied after to help calm the skin, as well as a moisturizer, SPF, and eye cream.

What are the benefits? Microdermabrasion can reduce the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles, even out the skin tone, reduce the appearance of dark spots and acne scarring, and help unclog pores, as well as smooth and brighten the complexion. Another perk? By removing dead skin cells and promoting circulation, products can better penetrate the skin. Additionally, the treatment can help makeup applications appear more smooth.

For optimal results, a series of treatments is recommended.

Microdermabrasion is recommended for skin with sun damage, fine lines, open and closed comedones (whiteheads and blackheads), and coarsely textured skin.

