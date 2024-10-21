The Importance of Medical Documentation in a Semi-Truck Accident Case

As a combat veteran and purple heart recipient, attorney Phil Lee understands the importance of careful analysis and attention to detail in any legal case involving injuries. Thorough medical documentation plays a critical role, especially in semi-truck accident cases, serving as foundational evidence for establishing the extent of injuries, proving liability, and determining compensation. Given the complexity of these accidents, comprehensive medical records are vital for building a strong legal case. Here are some key reasons why medical documentation is essential:

1. It establishes a clear link between the accident and injuries. After a semi-truck accident, the injured party’s medical records are the primary evidence linking the accident to their injuries. Detailed documentation helps to prove that the injuries sustained were a direct result of the crash, rather than pre-existing conditions. This is particularly important when the other party’s legal team or insurance company attempts to dispute the severity or cause of the injuries.

2. It demonstrates the severity of injuries. Proper documentation of diagnostic tests, treatment plans, and recovery timelines provides a clear picture of the seriousness of the injuries. This includes hospital records, physical therapy reports, and any surgeries performed. The more detailed and organized the medical records are, the easier it is for Phil to demonstrate how the injuries have affected your quality of life, work, and future health.

3. It supports the calculation of damages. Medical expenses often account for a significant portion of the compensation sought in semi-truck accident cases. Complete records of all medical bills, treatment costs, future medical care, and even incidental expenses like transportation to medical facilities help quantify the economic damages. These records can also be used to calculate non-economic damages such as pain and suffering.

For more information, or to schedule a FREE consultation with Phil Lee to discuss your case, please contact:

Lee & Andreano, PC

58 N. Chicago St.

Joliet, IL 60432

Ph: 815-242-2000

FIGHTWITHPHIL.COM

Lee & Andreano Logo Sponsored