NFL Legend Brian Urlacher To Headline JCA's Annual Angel And Hilltopper Banquet

Get ready for a night to remember! Joliet Catholic Academy is thrilled to announce that NFL Hall of Famer and former Chicago Bear Brian Urlacher will be the featured guest at its annual Angel and Hilltopper Banquet.

The 2024 event is slated for Thursday, November 7, in the Joliet Catholic Academy Student Activity Center, located at 1200 N. Larkin Ave in Joliet.

Cocktails and a buffet-style dinner provided by Station One Smokehouse will begin at 5:30 p.m., with a program to follow at 7:00 p.m. A cash bar and raffle prizes will also be available during the night. The cost to attend is $60 per person, which includes a ticket and dinner. A table for 10 can be reserved for $600.

Sponsorship opportunities are also available. Joliet Catholic Academy thanks its three premier sponsors, Busey Bank, Edward Jones Investments, and Adler Roofing for this year’s event.

The Hilltopper and Angel Banquet is a beloved tradition that brings together alumni, friends, and supporters to raise funds for essential projects and scholarships at JCA.

“We are very much looking forward to having Brian Urlacher at JCA, a school so rich in tradition and football success,” said Sue Bebar, Director of Alumni Relations. “This event is for the entire community of JCA, alumni, parents, business supporters, and friends, and we invite all to join us as Brian tells stories from his days as a Chicago Bear.”

Proceeds from past events have helped fund new windows, a security system, air conditioning units, chemistry equipment, and scholarships.

“The banquet is always a great time,” Bebar said. “But what is even better is the support it will give to students and families needing financial support, as well as improving our school facilities with necessary updates and improvements.”

For more information, contact Sue Bebar, Alumni Director, at sbebar@jca-online.org or 815-741-0500, Ext. 269.

