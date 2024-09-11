What To Know About Loyalty Points Programs Accepted at Eterna MedSpa

Eterna MedSpa & Laser Vein Center offers its clients a range of rejuvenating and enhancing services. To make those favorite in-office injectables even more rewarding, Eterna MedSpa accepts Aspire and Allē loyalty points. Here’s what you need to know about the programs:

1. How does it work?

“It is a points award program, so as clients get their treatments done they can accumulate awards for points that can be taken off the cost of a future service,” said Kathe Malinowski, lead esthetician and Marketing Manager for Eterna MedSpa & Laser Vein Center.

For instance, as an Aspire member, clients can earn points on qualifying treatments with Galderma brands and its select partners’ brands, according to the program’s website. Then you can redeem those points for eligible Dysport and Sculptra purchases, as well as the Restylane family of products, at Eterna MedSpa.

As an Allē member, you can earn points on qualifying Allē brands and other in-office favorites like microdermabrasion and laser hair removal, according to the program’s website. Exchange your points at Eterna for offers on Allē products including Botox® Cosmetic (onabotulinumtoxinA), Juvéderm® Collection of Fillers, and Skinvive by Juvéderm®.

2. Why do clients like the programs?

“Not only do they save money per treatment, but members also are alerted from each program when there are special promotions. Allē's Juvéderm has one that’s coming up where if you buy a $75 Juvéderm gift card, you get one free,” Malinowski said.

3. How do clients sign up?

Sign up by going to the Aspire and Allē websites ( https://www.aspirerewards.com/ and https://www.alle.com/ , respectively).

“Or we’d be happy to help them sign up at Eterna,” said Malinowski.

For more information about Eterna’s accepted Loyalty Points programs, please contact:

