JCA is Still Enrolling Incoming Freshman Students and Transfer Students From Area Schools

Joliet Catholic Academy is proud to announce continuation in the Joliet Diocese Tuition Transfer Grant Program for the 2024-2025 school year. Students entering grades ten through 12 who transfer from any public, private, charter, or home school are eligible to receive a $4,000 transfer discount ($3,000 discount off the 1st year enrolled and $1,000 off the 2nd year).

Students transferring from Diocese of Joliet schools (whether they are currently attending or have previously attended DOJ schools) are not eligible to receive the tuition transfer grant.

The purpose of this grant is to provide parents, who may not be able to afford a Catholic education, with a choice as to where they want to send their children to school. We like to say “We Teach More” in our Catholic schools, as is evident by our students’ academic success, and we want to provide an opportunity for more children to attend one of our outstanding Catholic schools.

Why choose JCA? Not only do graduating students make a mark on their world through leadership, achievement, and service — skills learned as a part of the JCA experience — but the young men and women who attend are also prepared to be critical thinkers, understand the importance of human dignity and empathy, respect themselves and others, and live their faith through action.

Click Here to learn more about the Joliet Diocese Tuition Transfer Grant program for the 2024-2025 school year.

For more information, contact Jared Voss, Director of Admissions, at (815) 741-0500, Ext. 214, or Mary Ragusa, Assistant Director of Admissions, at (815) 741-0500, Ext. 274.

Joliet Catholic Academy : 1200 N. Larkin Avenue : Joliet, IL 60435 : Ph: 815-741-0500 : jca-online.org