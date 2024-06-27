Why You Should Make Regular Facials Part Of Your Skincare Routine

Looking for a relaxing way to prevent and treat skincare concerns like acne, clogged pores, fine lines, and wrinkles? Facials can be your answer.

Beyond the pampering experience, there are significant benefits to getting facials regularly, according to Kathe Malinowski, lead esthetician and Marketing Manager for Eterna MedSpa & Laser Vein Center.

“We use a magnification lamp to assess your skin and identify areas of concern,” she said. “We also discuss your specific goals with the facial. By incorporating high-quality products, we ensure our clients both feel and see a difference in their skin’s appearance after each treatment.”

The multi-step skin treatment includes a double cleansing, exfoliating, skin steaming, an enzyme application, and extractions to clear clogged pores. Then a mask is applied, followed by a serum to address whatever issues that are going on with the skin, and then a moisturizer.

Another perk to getting regular facials? They are a great way to improve product absorption.

“After a facial, your skin is basically a clean slate,” said Malinowski. “We have removed the dead skin cells so the products can penetrate down into the skin.”

She recommends having a facial done every four to six weeks to keep skin looking young and feeling healthy. “They provide good maintenance for the skin, just like getting your hair done every six weeks,” added Malinowski.

Eterna MedSpa & Laser Vein Center offers a variety of facial treatments to choose from, including the 45-minute Brightening Facial to brighten the complexion, the one-hour anti-aging O² Lift Facial, which helps revitalize dull skin, the 45-minute Jan Marini Facial that incorporates products from the Jan Marini line, and the one-hour Teen Facial for those in the younger age bracket. The Microdermabrasion and the HydraFacial are more advanced facial treatments that remove dead skin cells.

Don’t have a lot of time? Eterna also offers a 30-minute mini-version of its Customized Facial.

To find out which type is right for you, have a skin analysis done by an Eterna MedSpa esthetician.

