Know Your Rights After an Accident With a Semi-Truck

While the wonderful town of Joliet doesn’t seem like the place where this type of situation could occur, a young man was recently killed by a semi-truck in a hit-and-run accident while he attempted to cross the street in the middle of town. The driver unfortunately didn’t stop to render aid, and the young man died as a result of his injuries.

Regardless of the type of accident with a semi-truck, whether the victim is on foot in a roadway or in another vehicle on the highway, it’s important for them and their family to know their rights and how to proceed with legal recourse.

At Lee & Andreano, PC in Joliet, Phil Lee specializes in vehicle accidents, especially those involving a semi-truck. Lee, a former 1st Lieutenant in the Army and a combat veteran, is very skilled in accident reconstruction and other methods of analyzing vehicle crashes.

Lee has had judges tell him they can’t enforce federal safety regulations in state court injury cases, but the truth is that Illinois has adopted federal truck safety regulations into the Illinois vehicle code. That means that enforcing these safety regulations is part of Illinois law, which simplifies the situation to some degree since violation of the regulations can be used to prove fault or negligence.

Navigating a personal injury case is very complex. Only an experienced attorney is capable of helping you achieve the result you are owed after an accident with a commercial or semi-truck. With his warrior mindset and unique set of skills developed after years in the military, attorney Phil Lee is ready to fight for you.

