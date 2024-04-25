5 Unique Therapeutic Services at Alden Courts of Shorewood

Alden Courts of Shorewood provides a sanctuary of care for those with memory issues, offering a comprehensive range of therapies and services under its Life Enrichment Program. This program ensures that residents benefit from a holistic approach that significantly enhances their quality of life. Here are some of the unique therapeutic offerings available:

Animal Therapy – “Best Friend Program”: Supported by research from the University of Texas Health Sciences Center, animal therapy instills unconditional love, increases physical activity, and provides various sensory stimulations. Certified pet therapists from the Humane Society guide sessions with animals including birds and fish, ensuring therapeutic interactions that bring joy and comfort to residents.



Music Therapy – “Cadence Program”: Recognized by the American Music Therapy Association, music therapy addresses functional deficits in physical, psychological, cognitive, or social areas. Sessions, led by certified music therapists specializing in memory care, aim to improve cognitive and auditory stimulation, increasing alertness and reducing confusion while enhancing overall fun and enjoyment.



Art Therapy – “Expressions Program”: Guided by certified art therapists, this program allows residents to express themselves through art, an important outlet especially when words fail. The Alzheimer’s Association highlights the benefits of art in providing a sense of accomplishment and purpose.



Light Therapy – “Exposure Program”: Endorsed by the Journal of Alzheimer’s Disease, light therapy helps improve vitamin D levels, mood, and sleep, and decreases pain and circulation issues. Professional guidance comes from certified aromatherapists and herbalists.



Aromatherapy – “Sensations Program”: A 2009 clinical trial showed significant improvement in cognition among Alzheimer’s patients through aromatherapy, which is facilitated by expert aromatherapists and herbalists.



Intergenerational and Horticulture Programs: These programs foster nurturing skills and improve manual dexterity, respectively. They offer cognitive, tactile, and sensory stimulation, all contributing to an enhanced mood and overall well-being.



The innovative services at Alden Courts of Shorewood help residents age in place comfortably, maintaining independence and peace of mind in a familiar and secure environment.

For more information, please contact:

Alden Courts of Shorewood

700 W. Black Rd.

Shorewood, IL 60404

Ph: (815) 230-8600

aldencourtsofshorewood.com