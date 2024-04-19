Providence Catholic Offers Summer Camps to Heat Up Your Child's Academic or Athletic Skills!

Providence Catholic High School (PCHS) invites local students, from grade school to junior high, to ignite their summer experience with a dynamic schedule of athletic and academic/enrichment camps. Tailored for pre-high school students, our extensive selection offers the opportunity for students to engage in meaningful activities throughout their summer vacation to work both mind and body.

For athletes, over 30 athletic camps are available, designed to build a competitive spirit, help players get stronger, and improve teamwork skills and leadership essentials. Participants will be immersed in a world of athletic expertise that only a Celtic experience chiseled from 31 State Championships can provide.

Our 10 academic and enrichment camps offer students the chance to learn, grow, and create. Participants can expect to delve into captivating subjects, and reinvigorate a passion for learning and discovery while also having a great time. With PCHS graduates that go on to become artists, academics, and leaders of thought, this is an opportunity to benefit from that expertise!

Each camp is carefully designed to deliver skill enhancement and academic growth as well as offer each student a personalized platform for forging lasting friendships while building unforgettable memories.

Whether mastering athletic concepts or unraveling the mysteries of technology, participants will experience an enriching and exhilarating summer. Join us at PCHS, where talents are amplified and fun knows no bounds! We are PCHS and you can be, too!

For more information, or to register, please visit our website: https://www.providencecatholic.org/ .

To view the full brochures, click here: https://www.providencecatholic.org/news/2024-summer-camp-registration-is-up/ .

For more information, please contact:

Providence Catholic High School

1800 W. Lincoln Hwy

New Lenox, IL 60451

Ph: (815) 485-2136

providencecatholic.org